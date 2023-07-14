 
menu menu menu

Bernie Sanders hits out at greedy Hollywood Studios, stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Bernie Sanders hits out at greedy Hollywood Studios, stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA
Bernie Sanders hits out at greedy Hollywood Studios, stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA

Senator Bernie Sanders recently spoke in favour of striking actors and writers as unions joined forces to make their demands heard.  

Following the announcement of a strike by SAG-AFTRA, Sanders tweeted in support; denouncing Hollywood studios.

Criticising the studios Sanders wrote: 

'Wealthy studio executives would rather see workers lose their housing than pay them what they deserve." The senator censured them for their 'greed' and announced he stands in solidarity with the striking actors and writers.

Bernie Sanders also suggested that studios and unions should get back to the table and negotiate a 'fair deal' without wasting any time.

The SAG-AFTRA strike, which began at midnight on Thursday, coincides with the ongoing WGA strike, resulting in a complete halt of film and television production. 

Both the unions are fighting for an improved residual payment structure as the industry's shift towards streaming, as well as the use of AI.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s expiration date ‘is near’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s expiration date ‘is near’
Dua Lipa unveils Puma’s new lookbook in chic plunging leather jacket

Dua Lipa unveils Puma’s new lookbook in chic plunging leather jacket
Presenter calls out BBC for reporting on Huw Edwards scandal

Presenter calls out BBC for reporting on Huw Edwards scandal
Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell addresses ‘frustrating’ Doctor Strange 2 cameo

Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell addresses ‘frustrating’ Doctor Strange 2 cameo
Billie Eilish reveals how Barbie movie inspired her to write What I Was Made For?

Billie Eilish reveals how Barbie movie inspired her to write What I Was Made For?
Meghan Markle targeted over web domains

Meghan Markle targeted over web domains

Rita Ora is joined by doppelganger sister Elena on ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ video

Rita Ora is joined by doppelganger sister Elena on ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’
Netflix to drop Meghan and Harry amid strike?

Netflix to drop Meghan and Harry amid strike?

Prince William, Kate Middleton make surprise visit to RAF air show with their children

Prince William, Kate Middleton make surprise visit to RAF air show with their children
Ioan Gruffudd’s daughter faces rejection for restraining order against father

Ioan Gruffudd’s daughter faces rejection for restraining order against father
David Beckham displays strong bond with daughter Harper in Instagram post

David Beckham displays strong bond with daughter Harper in Instagram post
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘still riding the Firm’s coat tails’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘still riding the Firm’s coat tails’
Royal expert delights Kate Middleton fans with exciting news

Royal expert delights Kate Middleton fans with exciting news

Meghan Markle ‘can’t survive for long’: ‘Suffering massively’

Meghan Markle ‘can’t survive for long’: ‘Suffering massively’
Maura Higgins crosses over to ‘Love Island’ USA

Maura Higgins crosses over to ‘Love Island’ USA
Prince Harry is acting like an ‘angry little turd’

Prince Harry is acting like an ‘angry little turd’
Matt Damon reveals what goes on behind the scenes when Ben Affleck directs him video

Matt Damon reveals what goes on behind the scenes when Ben Affleck directs him

Disney CEO Bob Iger notes multiple Marvel shows ‘dilute’ audience interest

Disney CEO Bob Iger notes multiple Marvel shows ‘dilute’ audience interest