Bernie Sanders hits out at greedy Hollywood Studios, stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA

Senator Bernie Sanders recently spoke in favour of striking actors and writers as unions joined forces to make their demands heard.

Following the announcement of a strike by SAG-AFTRA, Sanders tweeted in support; denouncing Hollywood studios.

Criticising the studios Sanders wrote:

'Wealthy studio executives would rather see workers lose their housing than pay them what they deserve." The senator censured them for their 'greed' and announced he stands in solidarity with the striking actors and writers.

Bernie Sanders also suggested that studios and unions should get back to the table and negotiate a 'fair deal' without wasting any time.

The SAG-AFTRA strike, which began at midnight on Thursday, coincides with the ongoing WGA strike, resulting in a complete halt of film and television production.

Both the unions are fighting for an improved residual payment structure as the industry's shift towards streaming, as well as the use of AI.