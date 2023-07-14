 
menu menu menu

Torrential rains trigger rescue efforts as flash floods devastate Mississippi

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Highway 15 north of Louisville, in Mississippi, can be seen flooded as heavy torrential rains hit the US state on July 13, 2023. — Twitter/@DylanHudlerWX
Highway 15 north of Louisville, in Mississippi, can be seen flooded as heavy torrential rains hit the US state on July 13, 2023. — Twitter/@DylanHudlerWX

Torrential rains triggered flash floods, which washed through Mississippi Thursday, forcing authorities to declare emergency rescue missions — however, no injuries have been reported so far.

"The worst rain was reported in Louisville and Ackerman, where more than 6-12 inches had already fallen with 3-5 more inches of rain on the way, falling at rates of 2-3 inches per hour," according to the National Weather Service.

Louisville Police have also reported multiple flooded structures and vehicles, with water rescues ongoing.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh told FOX Weather: "We’ve had several vehicles go head first into deep water. In two locations, we have two vehicles that are underwater completely."

The heavy rains filled multiple roads with water in the Louisville area as a spotter reports 12.91 inches of rain so far in the storm just Thursday, reports suggest.

"Many of the surface streets in Louisville are underwater; the highways are underwater," Pugh said. "Several roads and highways are closed."

"Unfortunately, the rain was still falling as the midday hours approached, and floodwaters reached levels higher than officials had seen in quite some time," Pugh said.

"The water is getting steadily deeper at this point, and it is making it hard to respond to people in homes and residences," Pugh said, adding water has gone “into several homes.”

"We’re urging people that if they need us, we will get to them, and for them to try to stay safe until we can get there and get them saved."

"We’ve got everybody in the field that we can get into the field at this point," Pugh said.

The Flash Flood Emergency for Louisville, which also covers the town of McMillan, remains in effect until 3:45pm CDT, while a second Flash Flood Emergency alert covers Ackerman until 5:45pm CDT, Fox Weather reported.

Pugh has advised people to stay at home and stay off the roads and if urgent travel is needed, beware of flooded roads where water may be higher than it seems, or roads may be washed out below.

Pugh said that "many of those needing rescue underestimated the dangers."

"Drivers didn't realise how deep the water was," Pugh said. "Then the vehicles flooded out… and the waters continued to rise."

The consistent rainfall also triggered flood warnings in counties surrounding Louisville, stretching into western Alabama, where a portion of Interstate 20/59 has been closed in Sumter County in both directions because of "rushing water over the highway".

Flash floodings have also sparked warnings of Flash Flood Emergencies in the South.

The NWS said multiple roads in the area were reported as impassible, and flooding was occurring inside buildings in Stamps.

Another Flash Flood Emergency was later issued for portions of northwestern Louisiana, including the town of Haynesville.

The NWS noted flash flooding was occurring after a quick 4 to 6 inches of rain fell over the area. 

More From World:

WATCH: India launches Chandrayaan-3 rocket, to reach moon on August 23 video

WATCH: India launches Chandrayaan-3 rocket, to reach moon on August 23
Significant cancellations 'inevitable' as Gatwick Airport workers set to strike

Significant cancellations 'inevitable' as Gatwick Airport workers set to strike
WATCH: 'Old' Joe Biden nearly misses accident while climbing short stairs video

WATCH: 'Old' Joe Biden nearly misses accident while climbing short stairs
Icon of the Seas: World's largest cruise ship termed 'monstrosity'

Icon of the Seas: World's largest cruise ship termed 'monstrosity'
Iconic Anchor Brewing of San Francisco calls it quits after 127 years

Iconic Anchor Brewing of San Francisco calls it quits after 127 years

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner testifies in 2020 election interference probe

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner testifies in 2020 election interference probe
Fox News under fire as longtime host Geraldo Rivera reveals internal turmoil and bias

Fox News under fire as longtime host Geraldo Rivera reveals internal turmoil and bias
Controversial US cluster munitions delivered to Ukraine amid concerns over civilian risk

Controversial US cluster munitions delivered to Ukraine amid concerns over civilian risk
Lord Sarfraz concerned at UK’s lack of support for UNHRC resolution

Lord Sarfraz concerned at UK’s lack of support for UNHRC resolution
Wagner hands over ammunition to Russian army after failed mutiny

Wagner hands over ammunition to Russian army after failed mutiny

VP Kamala Harris ridiculed over her complicated explanation of AI

VP Kamala Harris ridiculed over her complicated explanation of AI
EU urges Modi-led India to end violence, protect minorities in Manipur state

EU urges Modi-led India to end violence, protect minorities in Manipur state
Egypt hosts regional summit to end bloodshed in war-torn Sudan

Egypt hosts regional summit to end bloodshed in war-torn Sudan
Russia responds to Nato's support for Ukraine, conducts aerial strikes on Kyiv

Russia responds to Nato's support for Ukraine, conducts aerial strikes on Kyiv
Is Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin dead?

Is Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin dead?
WATCH: Journalist reports in neck-deep waters during heavy rains

WATCH: Journalist reports in neck-deep waters during heavy rains

Ahead of Modi's visit to France, India set to buy French Rafale jets, submarines

Ahead of Modi's visit to France, India set to buy French Rafale jets, submarines
Heartbreaking: 40 animals burn to death in Florida wildlife centre fire

Heartbreaking: 40 animals burn to death in Florida wildlife centre fire