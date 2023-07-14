Torrential rains trigger rescue efforts as flash floods devastate Mississippi

Highway 15 north of Louisville, in Mississippi, can be seen flooded as heavy torrential rains hit the US state on July 13, 2023. — Twitter/@DylanHudlerWX

Torrential rains triggered flash floods, which washed through Mississippi Thursday, forcing authorities to declare emergency rescue missions — however, no injuries have been reported so far.

"The worst rain was reported in Louisville and Ackerman, where more than 6-12 inches had already fallen with 3-5 more inches of rain on the way, falling at rates of 2-3 inches per hour," according to the National Weather Service.

Louisville Police have also reported multiple flooded structures and vehicles, with water rescues ongoing.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh told FOX Weather: "We’ve had several vehicles go head first into deep water. In two locations, we have two vehicles that are underwater completely."

The heavy rains filled multiple roads with water in the Louisville area as a spotter reports 12.91 inches of rain so far in the storm just Thursday, reports suggest.

"Many of the surface streets in Louisville are underwater; the highways are underwater," Pugh said. "Several roads and highways are closed."

"Unfortunately, the rain was still falling as the midday hours approached, and floodwaters reached levels higher than officials had seen in quite some time," Pugh said.

"The water is getting steadily deeper at this point, and it is making it hard to respond to people in homes and residences," Pugh said, adding water has gone “into several homes.”

"We’re urging people that if they need us, we will get to them, and for them to try to stay safe until we can get there and get them saved."

"We’ve got everybody in the field that we can get into the field at this point," Pugh said.

The Flash Flood Emergency for Louisville, which also covers the town of McMillan, remains in effect until 3:45pm CDT, while a second Flash Flood Emergency alert covers Ackerman until 5:45pm CDT, Fox Weather reported.

Pugh has advised people to stay at home and stay off the roads and if urgent travel is needed, beware of flooded roads where water may be higher than it seems, or roads may be washed out below.

Pugh said that "many of those needing rescue underestimated the dangers."

"Drivers didn't realise how deep the water was," Pugh said. "Then the vehicles flooded out… and the waters continued to rise."

The consistent rainfall also triggered flood warnings in counties surrounding Louisville, stretching into western Alabama, where a portion of Interstate 20/59 has been closed in Sumter County in both directions because of "rushing water over the highway".

Flash floodings have also sparked warnings of Flash Flood Emergencies in the South.

The NWS said multiple roads in the area were reported as impassible, and flooding was occurring inside buildings in Stamps.

Another Flash Flood Emergency was later issued for portions of northwestern Louisiana, including the town of Haynesville.

The NWS noted flash flooding was occurring after a quick 4 to 6 inches of rain fell over the area.