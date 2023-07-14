 
Ioan Gruffudd’s daughter faces rejection for restraining order against father

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

On July 13, the Los Angeles Superior Court rejected the request which was filed on May 31
Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans’ daughter’s request for a domestic violence restraining order against her father has been rejected. On July 13, the Los Angeles Superior Court rejected 13-year-old Ella’s request which she filed on May 31.

Both Ioan and his ex-wife were present in court for the hearing along with the attorney who was appointed to counsel the minor the previous month. The judge presiding over the case ruled: “The minor's request for a domestic violence restraining order against the petitioner is hereby dismissed without prejudice.”

The ruling comes three weeks after the teenager filed for a civil protection order against Ioan’s current girlfriend Bianca Wallace, who actually suffers from multiple sclerosis, which was also rejected.

People close to the Fantastic Four actor say that he is relieved by the outcome and although the situation is a “nightmare” they are “happy to see some progress.”

Ioan, Alice and their family have been embroiled in an ugly legal battle ever since their separation back in 2021 after 14 years of being together. In a statement, Alice had claimed that he had walked out on their family and that he had been having an affair with a younger woman.

