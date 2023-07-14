Presenter calls out BBC for reporting on Huw Edwards scandal

Huw Edwards’ friend Andrew Billen claimed he was “surprised” that the BBC's investigation continued

Television presenter Emily Maitlis has blasted the BBC for their reports on the Huw Edwards scandal where he made payments to a minor in exchange for inappropriate pictures. Edwards’ close friend claimed that he was “surprised” that their investigation continued after his hospitalization.

New allegations against the presenter were made on BBC’s Newsnight which came from three current and former employees of the organization who went on to claim that they had received “inappropriate” and “flirtatious” messages from Edwards.

Emily, who has been a presenter for several decades and used to host Newsnight, then decided to criticise the journalists and reporters from BBC who were discussing the allegations made against her former colleague.

She took to her podcast, The News Agents, she claimed: “If you know this stuff about a colleague, why isn't your first duty to then go to HR or a senior manager... rather than turning it into a news story.”

A friend of Edwards, Andrew Billen gave his thoughts on the situation. “I was surprised last night that Newsnight continued to investigate, especially given the fact we know that he was in hospital… but I understand it from the BBC's point of view. If they zealously go after other public figures who committed some kind of wrongdoing, to be seen to be independent, they have to do the same with their own.”