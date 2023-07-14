 
Prince William, Kate Middleton make surprise visit to RAF air show with their children

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton along with their children made a surprise visit to Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Friday.

Royal expert Richard Palmer disclosed it on his official Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “The Prince and Princess of Wales have taken their three children to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire today.”

According to Daily Express, renowned as the world's largest military air show, it is close to the hearts of the Royal Family after recognition of its unique status by late Queen Elizabeth II in 1996.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis were dressed in smart casual attire, with the youngest royals wearing navy plimsolls.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s outing with their kids comes after a royal expert claimed the Prince of Wales is a 'hands-on, caring dad' and 'not a workaholic like his father King Charles'.

