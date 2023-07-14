 
menu menu menu

Netflix to drop Meghan and Harry amid strike?

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Netflix to drop Meghan and Harry amid strike?

Hollywood went on strike at midnight on Thursday after talks with studios broke down, joining film and television writers who have been on picket lines since May and deepening the disruption of scores of shows and movies.

Studios now face their first dual work stoppage in 63 years, forcing them to halt many productions across the United States and abroad. The twin strikes will add to the economic damage from the writers walkout, delivering another blow to an industry struggling with changes to its business.

Some observes believe that the strike could affect Meghan and Harry's Netflix deal.

They are of the view that the streaming giant may drop them as it has decided to end production deals with certain content creators.

Last month, Netflix said it values its partnership with Archewell as "Harry &Meghan" was its biggest documentary debut.

Speaking to a publication, a spokesperson for the streaming giant said "We will continue to work together on a number of projects."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming projects that is nearing completion is at Netflix is a documentary series on the Invictus Games, a turnaround Harry founded for wounded veterans after serving two tours with the British Army in Afghanistan.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s expiration date ‘is near’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s expiration date ‘is near’
Presenter calls out BBC for reporting on Huw Edwards scandal

Presenter calls out BBC for reporting on Huw Edwards scandal
Dua Lipa unveils Puma’s new lookbook in chic plunging leather jacket

Dua Lipa unveils Puma’s new lookbook in chic plunging leather jacket
Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell addresses ‘frustrating’ Doctor Strange 2 cameo

Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell addresses ‘frustrating’ Doctor Strange 2 cameo
Billie Eilish reveals how Barbie movie inspired her to write What I Was Made For?

Billie Eilish reveals how Barbie movie inspired her to write What I Was Made For?
Meghan Markle targeted over web domains

Meghan Markle targeted over web domains

Rita Ora is joined by doppelganger sister Elena on ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ video

Rita Ora is joined by doppelganger sister Elena on ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’
Bernie Sanders hits out at greedy Hollywood Studios, stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA

Bernie Sanders hits out at greedy Hollywood Studios, stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA
Prince William, Kate Middleton make surprise visit to RAF air show with their children

Prince William, Kate Middleton make surprise visit to RAF air show with their children
Ioan Gruffudd’s daughter faces rejection for restraining order against father

Ioan Gruffudd’s daughter faces rejection for restraining order against father
David Beckham displays strong bond with daughter Harper in Instagram post

David Beckham displays strong bond with daughter Harper in Instagram post
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘still riding the Firm’s coat tails’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘still riding the Firm’s coat tails’
Royal expert delights Kate Middleton fans with exciting news

Royal expert delights Kate Middleton fans with exciting news

Meghan Markle ‘can’t survive for long’: ‘Suffering massively’

Meghan Markle ‘can’t survive for long’: ‘Suffering massively’
Maura Higgins crosses over to ‘Love Island’ USA

Maura Higgins crosses over to ‘Love Island’ USA
Prince Harry is acting like an ‘angry little turd’

Prince Harry is acting like an ‘angry little turd’
Matt Damon reveals what goes on behind the scenes when Ben Affleck directs him video

Matt Damon reveals what goes on behind the scenes when Ben Affleck directs him

Disney CEO Bob Iger notes multiple Marvel shows ‘dilute’ audience interest

Disney CEO Bob Iger notes multiple Marvel shows ‘dilute’ audience interest