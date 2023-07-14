 
Metallica brings epic world tour to cinemas

Metallica's upcoming summer tour offers fans a unique opportunity to catch the band live in concert or watch them on the big screen in movie theaters around the world. 

The band's residency shows in major cities will be supplemented by live broadcasts of two dates from Texas, featuring a diverse setlist that includes classic hits and tracks from their latest album, "72 Seasons."

Dubbed Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event, the broadcasts will take place on August 18 and August 20 at 9:15 p.m. ET, with reruns on August 19 and August 21 at 9 p.m. ET. 

Tickets for the event can be obtained through a dedicated website, which also provides air times for different regions globally.

As the North American leg of their world tour kicks off in August, Metallica will grace stages across the continent, including a performance at the Power Trip festival. 

Fans looking for an up-close experience can aim for the coveted "snake pit," an area in front of the stage inspired by the concept of chef's tables at upscale restaurants. 

Drummer Lars Ulrich shared that the idea was to place fans in the midst of the action, much like being seated in a restaurant kitchen.

