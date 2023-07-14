Gilgo Beach murders: Suspected serial killer arrested in major breakthrough

New York City police cars are pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US. — Reuters/File

New York City authorities Friday said they had arrested a suspect on Long Island, linked to the Gilgo Beach murders, putting an end to a search for the serial killer, said to have killed ten young women, US media reported — likely solving a case that kept detectives baffled for over a decade.

The suspect, who is believed to be the Long Island serial killer, was arrested from First Avenue, north of Gilgo Beach, and was said to be responsible for killing four women in 2010.

According to the DailyMail.com report on Gilgo Beach murders, the homeowner is a family man who has lived there for decades. "He is married with a daughter and a stepson," they said.

The investigation into the matter is being led by the Suffolk County police and Suffolk County district attorney.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Friday morning there was a "significant development in the case" but declined to provide more information.

Local reports indicate that the suspect is from Massapequa, which is in neighbouring Nassau County.

According to the police, eleven sets of human remains were discovered on a stretch of highway in Suffolk County after authorities started looking Ocean Parkway for Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old sex worker from New Jersey who disappeared in 2010 after leaving a client's house in Oak Beach.

During the search, the remains of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, were found on December 11, 2010. Two days later, three more bodies were uncovered — Megan Waterman, 22; Amber Lynn Costello, 27; and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, according to an NBC News report.

Suffolk police also discovered some remains of Jessica Taylor in 2011 along Ocean Parkway. After eight years, some more remains also belonging to Taylor were identified in Manorville, police said in 2020.

Further three remains of human bodies were also found in April 2011 that belonged to Valerie Mack, 24, a female toddler and a man.

Until, 2020, Mack remained unidentified.

The remains continued to be found as authorities identified two further human remains from Nassau County.