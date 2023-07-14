 
menu menu menu

Gilgo Beach murders: Suspected serial killer arrested in major breakthrough

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

New York City police cars are pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US. — Reuters/File
New York City police cars are pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US. — Reuters/File

New York City authorities Friday said they had arrested a suspect on Long Island, linked to the Gilgo Beach murders, putting an end to a search for the serial killer, said to have killed ten young women, US media reported — likely solving a case that kept detectives baffled for over a decade.

The suspect, who is believed to be the Long Island serial killer, was arrested from First Avenue, north of Gilgo Beach, and was said to be responsible for killing four women in 2010.

According to the DailyMail.com report on Gilgo Beach murders, the homeowner is a family man who has lived there for decades. "He is married with a daughter and a stepson," they said.

The investigation into the matter is being led by the Suffolk County police and Suffolk County district attorney.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Friday morning there was a "significant development in the case" but declined to provide more information.

Local reports indicate that the suspect is from Massapequa, which is in neighbouring Nassau County.

According to the police, eleven sets of human remains were discovered on a stretch of highway in Suffolk County after authorities started looking Ocean Parkway for Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old sex worker from New Jersey who disappeared in 2010 after leaving a client's house in Oak Beach.

During the search, the remains of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, were found on December 11, 2010. Two days later, three more bodies were uncovered — Megan Waterman, 22; Amber Lynn Costello, 27; and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, according to an NBC News report.

Suffolk police also discovered some remains of Jessica Taylor in 2011 along Ocean Parkway. After eight years, some more remains also belonging to Taylor were identified in Manorville, police said in 2020.

Further three remains of human bodies were also found in April 2011 that belonged to Valerie Mack, 24, a female toddler and a man.

Until, 2020, Mack remained unidentified.

The remains continued to be found as authorities identified two further human remains from Nassau County.

More From World:

Torrential rains trigger rescue efforts as flash floods devastate Mississippi

Torrential rains trigger rescue efforts as flash floods devastate Mississippi
Blinken, Wang hold hours of 'candid' talks as top US-China engagement continues

Blinken, Wang hold hours of 'candid' talks as top US-China engagement continues
WATCH: India launches Chandrayaan-3 rocket, to reach moon on August 23 video

WATCH: India launches Chandrayaan-3 rocket, to reach moon on August 23
Significant cancellations 'inevitable' as Gatwick Airport workers set to strike

Significant cancellations 'inevitable' as Gatwick Airport workers set to strike
WATCH: 'Old' Joe Biden nearly misses accident while climbing short stairs video

WATCH: 'Old' Joe Biden nearly misses accident while climbing short stairs
Icon of the Seas: World's largest cruise ship termed 'monstrosity'

Icon of the Seas: World's largest cruise ship termed 'monstrosity'
Iconic Anchor Brewing of San Francisco calls it quits after 127 years

Iconic Anchor Brewing of San Francisco calls it quits after 127 years

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner testifies in 2020 election interference probe

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner testifies in 2020 election interference probe
Fox News under fire as longtime host Geraldo Rivera reveals internal turmoil and bias

Fox News under fire as longtime host Geraldo Rivera reveals internal turmoil and bias
Controversial US cluster munitions delivered to Ukraine amid concerns over civilian risk

Controversial US cluster munitions delivered to Ukraine amid concerns over civilian risk
Lord Sarfraz concerned at UK’s lack of support for UNHRC resolution

Lord Sarfraz concerned at UK’s lack of support for UNHRC resolution
Wagner hands over ammunition to Russian army after failed mutiny

Wagner hands over ammunition to Russian army after failed mutiny

VP Kamala Harris ridiculed over her complicated explanation of AI

VP Kamala Harris ridiculed over her complicated explanation of AI
EU urges Modi-led India to end violence, protect minorities in Manipur state

EU urges Modi-led India to end violence, protect minorities in Manipur state
Egypt hosts regional summit to end bloodshed in war-torn Sudan

Egypt hosts regional summit to end bloodshed in war-torn Sudan
Russia responds to Nato's support for Ukraine, conducts aerial strikes on Kyiv

Russia responds to Nato's support for Ukraine, conducts aerial strikes on Kyiv
Is Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin dead?

Is Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin dead?
WATCH: Journalist reports in neck-deep waters during heavy rains

WATCH: Journalist reports in neck-deep waters during heavy rains