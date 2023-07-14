 
menu menu menu

Selena Gomez gives insight into her dating life on social media

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Selena Gomez gives insight into her dating life on social media
Selena Gomez gives insight into her dating life on social media

Selena Gomez has recently taken a hilarious dig at being “single” and given insight into her dating life on social media.

On July 13, the Only Murders In The Building actress dropped a video on TikTok for her followers and fans where she used a filter on the app that asks, “Why Am I Single?”

Selena Gomez gives insight into her dating life on social media

In the clip, the singer could be seen wearing a white tank top and kept her hair down.

The filter gave various suggestions such as “Fear of Intimacy” and “You Don’t Believe in Online Dating” across her forehead.

The ticker finally came up with “You Have Bad Taste,” that stunned the songstress.

Selena Gomez gives insight into her dating life on social media

In the caption, the actress and singer wrote, “Well that’s rude tik tok.”

So far, the post garnered more than one million likes from her followers.

Meanwhile, Gomez was reportedly linked to musician Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers in January.

However, the singer shut down the rumours as she asserted, she was single in a now-deleted Instagram post.

A month ago, the songstress also posted a TikTok video of her and friends enjoying a soccer game.

“I'm single! I'm just a little high maintenance but I love you all so much!” she said.

It is pertinent to mention that Gomez was earlier romantically linked to Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook

Kate Middleton taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook
Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s drug related death case video

Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s drug related death case
K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured video

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured
Prince Harry’s future with Archie, Lilibet ‘at huge risk’?

Prince Harry’s future with Archie, Lilibet ‘at huge risk’?
Fans of BTS’ Jungkook upset over interview with Variety video

Fans of BTS’ Jungkook upset over interview with Variety
BTS’ Jungkook responds to complaints about sexual lyrics in solo song video

BTS’ Jungkook responds to complaints about sexual lyrics in solo song
‘How Do You Live’ released: What is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film about? Find out

‘How Do You Live’ released: What is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film about? Find out
Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Amy Price says she died during lung transplant

Amy Price says she died during lung transplant
Kevin Spacey asked tough questions during second day in witness box

Kevin Spacey asked tough questions during second day in witness box
Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island' video

Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island'
‘Snow White’: First look as ‘dwarfs’ replaced by ‘magical creatures’

‘Snow White’: First look as ‘dwarfs’ replaced by ‘magical creatures’

Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons bash

Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons bash
Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'

Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?
'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere

'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere
James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC

James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC
Goldie Hawn shares why she didn’t marry Kurt Russell after 40-year relationship

Goldie Hawn shares why she didn’t marry Kurt Russell after 40-year relationship