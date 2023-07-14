Selena Gomez gives insight into her dating life on social media

Selena Gomez has recently taken a hilarious dig at being “single” and given insight into her dating life on social media.



On July 13, the Only Murders In The Building actress dropped a video on TikTok for her followers and fans where she used a filter on the app that asks, “Why Am I Single?”

In the clip, the singer could be seen wearing a white tank top and kept her hair down.

The filter gave various suggestions such as “Fear of Intimacy” and “You Don’t Believe in Online Dating” across her forehead.

The ticker finally came up with “You Have Bad Taste,” that stunned the songstress.

In the caption, the actress and singer wrote, “Well that’s rude tik tok.”

So far, the post garnered more than one million likes from her followers.

Meanwhile, Gomez was reportedly linked to musician Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers in January.

However, the singer shut down the rumours as she asserted, she was single in a now-deleted Instagram post.

A month ago, the songstress also posted a TikTok video of her and friends enjoying a soccer game.

“I'm single! I'm just a little high maintenance but I love you all so much!” she said.

It is pertinent to mention that Gomez was earlier romantically linked to Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.