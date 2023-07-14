 
menu menu menu

Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s drug related death case

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023


According to ABC News, a woman, has been taken into custody on federal narcotics charges for reportedly selling drugs to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the 19-year-old grandson of actor Robert De Niro, which led to his death.

The suspect, identified as Sofia Haley Marks, aged 20, was arrested by New York City police officers and federal drug agents on Thursday.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not permitted to comment on the arrest.

Marks was scheduled to make an appearance in federal court on Friday, but it is unclear if she has legal representation or if any booking records are available for her arrest.

 Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was discovered dead in his Manhattan residence on July 2, and the cause of his death is still being investigated, according to a spokesperson for the city medical examiner's office. 

Rodriguez's mother, Drena De Niro, announced his passing on Instagram and revealed that her son had died due to the consumption of fentanyl-laced pills sold by someone.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was the child of Drena De Niro, the eldest offspring of Robert De Niro, and artist Carlos Mare.

Similar to his renowned grandfather, he was an actor who had acted alongside his mother in projects like Bradley Cooper's 2018 rendition of A Star is Born.

Following Rodriguez's death, Robert De Niro expressed his anguish and said he was "deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo."

At the moment, no response has been issued by his representative regarding the recent arrest.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook

Kate Middleton taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook
K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured video

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured
Fans of BTS’ Jungkook upset over interview with Variety video

Fans of BTS’ Jungkook upset over interview with Variety
Prince Harry’s future with Archie, Lilibet ‘at huge risk’?

Prince Harry’s future with Archie, Lilibet ‘at huge risk’?
‘How Do You Live’ released: What is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film about? Find out

‘How Do You Live’ released: What is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film about? Find out
BTS’ Jungkook responds to complaints about sexual lyrics in solo song video

BTS’ Jungkook responds to complaints about sexual lyrics in solo song
Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Amy Price says she died during lung transplant

Amy Price says she died during lung transplant
Kevin Spacey asked tough questions during second day in witness box

Kevin Spacey asked tough questions during second day in witness box
Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island' video

Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island'
‘Snow White’: First look as ‘dwarfs’ replaced by ‘magical creatures’

‘Snow White’: First look as ‘dwarfs’ replaced by ‘magical creatures’

Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons bash

Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons bash
Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'

Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?
'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere

'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere
James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC

James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC
Goldie Hawn shares why she didn’t marry Kurt Russell after 40-year relationship

Goldie Hawn shares why she didn’t marry Kurt Russell after 40-year relationship
Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions video

Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions