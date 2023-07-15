 
menu menu menu

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli enjoy Wimbledon date ahead of sweet milestone

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli enjoy Wimbledon date ahead of sweet milestone

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi kicked off their anniversary celebrations with sweet appearance at Wimbledon on Friday.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter was all smiles as she made her Wimbledon debut on the day twelve of the tennis championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2023.

Princess Eugenie's sister - who married the property developer on July 17, 2020 in a small and private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, will celebrate her sweet milestone this week.

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli enjoy Wimbledon date ahead of sweet milestone

Late Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip attended the nuptials, held under government safety guidelines amid the pandemic.

The couple welcomed daughter Sienna Elizabeth in September 2021 and said Edo’s young son Christopher Woolf (who he shares with ex Dara Huang) was “the best big brother” when they announced her name a few weeks later.

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli enjoy Wimbledon date ahead of sweet milestone

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton might be patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, but Wimbledon draws many members of her famous family, as well as other royals from around the world.

More From Entertainment:

Iman Vellani 'excited' to pen new 'Ms. Marvel' comic

Iman Vellani 'excited' to pen new 'Ms. Marvel' comic
Meghan Markle 'said no' to Emmy for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'said no' to Emmy for Prince Harry
Christopher Nolan calls AI infiltration in showbiz 'an Oppenheimer moment'

Christopher Nolan calls AI infiltration in showbiz 'an Oppenheimer moment'
Katie Price revives feud with Emily Atack as she takes a dig at her

Katie Price revives feud with Emily Atack as she takes a dig at her

Taylor Swift lookalike recalls how Swift ‘stalked her online’ to meet her

Taylor Swift lookalike recalls how Swift ‘stalked her online’ to meet her
Gwyneth Paltrow still loves Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow still loves Chris Martin
Prince William will become the first colorblind king?

Prince William will become the first colorblind king?
Kate Middleton taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook

Kate Middleton taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook
Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s drug related death case video

Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s drug related death case
K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured video

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured
Fans of BTS’ Jungkook upset over interview with Variety video

Fans of BTS’ Jungkook upset over interview with Variety
Prince Harry’s future with Archie, Lilibet ‘at huge risk’?

Prince Harry’s future with Archie, Lilibet ‘at huge risk’?
BTS’ Jungkook responds to complaints about sexual lyrics in solo song video

BTS’ Jungkook responds to complaints about sexual lyrics in solo song
‘How Do You Live’ released: What is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film about? Find out

‘How Do You Live’ released: What is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film about? Find out
Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Amy Price says she died during lung transplant

Amy Price says she died during lung transplant
Kevin Spacey asked tough questions during second day in witness box

Kevin Spacey asked tough questions during second day in witness box
Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island' video

Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island'