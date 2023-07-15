Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli enjoy Wimbledon date ahead of sweet milestone

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi kicked off their anniversary celebrations with sweet appearance at Wimbledon on Friday.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter was all smiles as she made her Wimbledon debut on the day twelve of the tennis championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2023.

Princess Eugenie's sister - who married the property developer on July 17, 2020 in a small and private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, will celebrate her sweet milestone this week.

Late Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip attended the nuptials, held under government safety guidelines amid the pandemic.



The couple welcomed daughter Sienna Elizabeth in September 2021 and said Edo’s young son Christopher Woolf (who he shares with ex Dara Huang) was “the best big brother” when they announced her name a few weeks later.

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton might be patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, but Wimbledon draws many members of her famous family, as well as other royals from around the world.