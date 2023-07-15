Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls for 30th-anniversary celebration

Singer Victoria Beckham is reportedly planning to reunite with her band The Spice Girls on the 30th anniversary of the band. Spice Girls are planning a headlining slot at Glastonbury's pyramid stage next year (2024).

Victoria Beckham who performs as Posh Spice, along with her bandmates Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel Brown, and Mel Chisholm have all provided their provisional availability and agreed to tour dates next year.

According to Mirror, a documentary consisting of never-before-seen footage will also get reportedly featured at the grand event of the band's 30th-anniversary next year.

A source told the publication, 'For the first time in years, the iconic girl group which has been touring day to day as a group of four will see an addition in the form of Victoria Beckham. Victoria is now chipping in and seems happy to celebrate the landmark 30 years of girl power."

The Spice Girls band dominated the charts in the 90s

They continued, "Since the 2012 Olympics, now is the time when they have been in contact a lot to arrange their availability together. It is quite difficult to get them in the same room at the time to their busy schedules."

Victoria's 50th birthday falls around the same date as the 30th anniversary of The Spice Girls band. Their band dominated the charts in the 90s.

It was revealed that there will be no new music at the event and Victoria is only keen to perform if it is an exciting one-off.