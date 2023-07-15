 
Rob Brydon's recording of Margot Robbie's birthday message might have helped him secure Barbie role

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Rob Brydon has detailed what he thinks about him landing in the comic Barbie role. Brydon reveals that Margot Robbie's personal love for Gavin & Stacey might have landed him in the Barbie.

The 58-year-old star starred as Bryn West in Ruth Jones and James Corden's creation Gavin and Stacey for BBC in 2007.

The show produced two Christmas specials and eventually ran for three seasons.

Margot Robbie is reportedly quite impressed by the trials and tribulations of the beloved characters from Barry, reports Metro.

In an interview with Virgin Radio, Rob revealed that he had a message request from Margot Robbie from a few years ago in which Margot said that she was a big fan of Uncle Bryn and asked him to record her a birthday message.

He quipped that the time he took in recording that birthday message might have landed him in a Barbie movie.

Brydon added that he thinks that this is a way of her saying Thank you to him. 

He surprised some of the Gavin & Stacey fans by appearing at the film's premiere.

Revealing the Birthday message, he said, "Hello Margot. I have loved you in all your films and I will tell you for why..."

Babie is all set to be released on July 21 in cinemas. 

