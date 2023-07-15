 
menu menu menu

PPP disfavours assemblies dissolution ahead of constitutional term expiry

By
Our Correspondent

|July 15, 2023

PPP Secretary-General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari. — Twitter/@NayyarBokhari
PPP Secretary-General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari. — Twitter/@NayyarBokhari

  • PPP says slight extension won't make significant difference.
  • Party proposes allowing assemblies to complete full terms.
  • PM, opposition leader to make decision: PPP secretary general. 

ISLAMABAD: As the government gears up for the next general elections, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — a key member of the ruling alliance — has opposed the dissolution of assemblies ahead of the end of their constitutional terms, The News reported Saturday.

The party, which has proposed that the assemblies be dissolved on August 8, has once again shared a proposal to allow the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan to complete their full terms.

“Dissolving the assemblies just a few days before the end of their term will not convey a positive message. The slight extension of 30 days will not make a significant difference," PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari said in a statement issued on Friday.

Bokhari said that the assembly members had taken their oaths on August 13, 2018; therefore, the elections should be held on the same date when the five-year term is completed. 

He further suggested that general elections in the country should be conducted by October 12.

Bokhari added that all political parties and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were well aware of when the government’s term is concluding. 

According to the Constitution, the ECP is always prepared to conduct elections within 60 days after the completion of the term.

Regarding the caretaker government, Bokhari said that the prime minister and the opposition leader will make the decision. 

"If they fail to agree on a name, the matter will be referred to the parliamentary committee."

Bokhari also mentioned that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are part of the cabinet, and the prime minister will consult with the party leadership regarding the caretaker government.

More From Pakistan:

On Iran’s maiden visit as COAS, Gen Asim Munir to discuss defence ties

On Iran’s maiden visit as COAS, Gen Asim Munir to discuss defence ties
TikToker Hareem Shah says looking for Shahzad Akbar in London

TikToker Hareem Shah says looking for Shahzad Akbar in London
Army expresses ‘serious concerns over TTP’s safe haven in Afghanistan’

Army expresses ‘serious concerns over TTP’s safe haven in Afghanistan’
PM breaks ground on $3.48bn Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-5

PM breaks ground on $3.48bn Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-5
Police detain senior officer for 'involvement' in citizen’s killing

Police detain senior officer for 'involvement' in citizen’s killing
Majority of minors abused in Punjab are boys: report

Majority of minors abused in Punjab are boys: report
Sindh cities, including Karachi, likely to receive rain under new monsoon system

Sindh cities, including Karachi, likely to receive rain under new monsoon system
US doesn't interfere in Pakistan's political matters: Ambassador Blome

US doesn't interfere in Pakistan's political matters: Ambassador Blome
Islamabad court declares Imran-Bushra marriage case admissible

Islamabad court declares Imran-Bushra marriage case admissible
Govt mulls strict laws to counter social media disinformation

Govt mulls strict laws to counter social media disinformation
US urges Pakistan to continue working with ‘IMF for sustainable economic recovery’

US urges Pakistan to continue working with ‘IMF for sustainable economic recovery’
Imran Khan involved in 'proxy war' since his ouster, says Khawaja Asif

Imran Khan involved in 'proxy war' since his ouster, says Khawaja Asif
Will hand over reins of govt to interim setup in August: PM

Will hand over reins of govt to interim setup in August: PM
PTI forward bloc leader Gul Bar Khan elected Gilgit Baltistan's chief minister

PTI forward bloc leader Gul Bar Khan elected Gilgit Baltistan's chief minister
World Bank approves $100 million for family planning in Punjab

World Bank approves $100 million for family planning in Punjab
This Pakistani family of 9 holds unique world record

This Pakistani family of 9 holds unique world record
Pakistan-owned Washington building sold for $7.1m

Pakistan-owned Washington building sold for $7.1m
PTI chooses to remain tight-lipped over Israeli envoy's remarks

PTI chooses to remain tight-lipped over Israeli envoy's remarks