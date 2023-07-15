 
menu menu menu

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with old flames amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with old flames amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours
Leonardo DiCaprio parties with old flames amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio reunited with his old flames in London as he is rumoured to get back with Gigi Hadid.

According to TMZ, the Wolf of Wall Street actor was spotted at his usual spot in London, the Chiltern Firehouse, on Thursday night, July 14, 2023, for the Vogue x Self Portrait party.

The Oscar-winning actor also brought along his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, who was reportedly enjoying herself at the party.

The outlet noted that DiCaprio was also joined by his two ex-girlfriends Maya Jama and Neelam Gill. While there was no photo evidence to prove that they actually were hanging out at the party, the Titanic alum would not be ‘strangers’ to them if they crossed paths.

In February, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was seen partying his pre-BAFTAs party. They later attended the same BAFTA afterparty at Annabel’s members’ club.

Last month, DiCaprio was spotted hanging out with Gill, 28, and his The Great Gatsby costar, Tobey Maguire, 47, as they enjoyed a late-night meal together at Loulou on Rue de Rivoli in New York. The trio was also joined by Maguire’s kids, Ruby, 16, and Otis, 14. Meanwhile, DiCaprio’s niece Normandie, 16, had also tagged along.

Neelam Gill
Neelam Gill

Two months prior to this outing, DiCaprio and Gill stepped out for dinner at the Chiltern Firehouse with the actor’s mother, running the rumour mills about them dating.

As for Jama, 28, she was linked to the actor, 48, back in April after she was spotted wearing a ‘Leo’ necklace. However, The Love Island host quickly shut down the rumours clarifying that it was her star sign and not meant for the actor.

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with old flames amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours

The outing comes amid speculation that DiCaprio is still dating model Gigi Hadid, with whom he has been linked on and off since fall of last years. Though they split in February, with sources claiming their romance “fizzled out.”

The pair has continued to cross paths. An insider revealed to Us Weekly in June that Hadid has a “friendly, no-strings ‘situationship’” with DiCaprio. 

More From Entertainment:

Rob Brydon's recording of Margot Robbie's birthday message might have helped him secure Barbie role

Rob Brydon's recording of Margot Robbie's birthday message might have helped him secure Barbie role
Prince William wants King Charles to abdicate?

Prince William wants King Charles to abdicate?
Linda Nolan shaves head for fourth time amid battle with incurable cancer

Linda Nolan shaves head for fourth time amid battle with incurable cancer
Taylor Swift sends important message to fans

Taylor Swift sends important message to fans
'She-Hulk' writer fires back at Disney boss for 'unrealistic' demands remark

'She-Hulk' writer fires back at Disney boss for 'unrealistic' demands remark
Brian Cox sounds off on SAG-AFTRA strike after 43 years

Brian Cox sounds off on SAG-AFTRA strike after 43 years
Walk the Moon, music band, disbands as members pursue separate paths

Walk the Moon, music band, disbands as members pursue separate paths
Shakira copies Kate Middleton's Wimbledon style to excite admirers

Shakira copies Kate Middleton's Wimbledon style to excite admirers
Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' bold scene turns Twitter upside-down

Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' bold scene turns Twitter upside-down
Jennifer Lopez flashes her enviable abs in skimpy sportswear

Jennifer Lopez flashes her enviable abs in skimpy sportswear
Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of planning exit from marriage months before filling for divorce

Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of planning exit from marriage months before filling for divorce

Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls for 30th anniversary celebration

Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls for 30th anniversary celebration
Ty Pennington intubated in ICU after having nasty health scare: 'Still recovering'

Ty Pennington intubated in ICU after having nasty health scare: 'Still recovering'
Future takes swipe at ex-Ciara's hubby in new song

Future takes swipe at ex-Ciara's hubby in new song
US Presidential hopeful Chris Christie reflects on his meeting with 'sad and confused' Prince Harry

US Presidential hopeful Chris Christie reflects on his meeting with 'sad and confused' Prince Harry
Katie Price's mother explains why Katie seeks surgeries

Katie Price's mother explains why Katie seeks surgeries
Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli enjoy Wimbledon date ahead of sweet milestone

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli enjoy Wimbledon date ahead of sweet milestone
Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro's girlfriend, slams relationship critics, tells them to mind their own business

Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro's girlfriend, slams relationship critics, tells them to mind their own business