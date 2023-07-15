Leonardo DiCaprio parties with old flames amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio reunited with his old flames in London as he is rumoured to get back with Gigi Hadid.

According to TMZ, the Wolf of Wall Street actor was spotted at his usual spot in London, the Chiltern Firehouse, on Thursday night, July 14, 2023, for the Vogue x Self Portrait party.

The Oscar-winning actor also brought along his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, who was reportedly enjoying herself at the party.

The outlet noted that DiCaprio was also joined by his two ex-girlfriends Maya Jama and Neelam Gill. While there was no photo evidence to prove that they actually were hanging out at the party, the Titanic alum would not be ‘strangers’ to them if they crossed paths.

In February, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was seen partying his pre-BAFTAs party. They later attended the same BAFTA afterparty at Annabel’s members’ club.

Last month, DiCaprio was spotted hanging out with Gill, 28, and his The Great Gatsby costar, Tobey Maguire, 47, as they enjoyed a late-night meal together at Loulou on Rue de Rivoli in New York. The trio was also joined by Maguire’s kids, Ruby, 16, and Otis, 14. Meanwhile, DiCaprio’s niece Normandie, 16, had also tagged along.

Neelam Gill

Two months prior to this outing, DiCaprio and Gill stepped out for dinner at the Chiltern Firehouse with the actor’s mother, running the rumour mills about them dating.

As for Jama, 28, she was linked to the actor, 48, back in April after she was spotted wearing a ‘Leo’ necklace. However, The Love Island host quickly shut down the rumours clarifying that it was her star sign and not meant for the actor.

The outing comes amid speculation that DiCaprio is still dating model Gigi Hadid, with whom he has been linked on and off since fall of last years. Though they split in February, with sources claiming their romance “fizzled out.”

The pair has continued to cross paths. An insider revealed to Us Weekly in June that Hadid has a “friendly, no-strings ‘situationship’” with DiCaprio.