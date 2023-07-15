 
Madonna lands in more trouble after suffering deadly bacterial infection

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

File Footage 

Madonna has been discharged from the hospital after suffering a deadly bacterial infection and is now recovering at home.

However, her kids received the shock of their lives when they heard about her health scare and the fact that she had been battling a “low-grade fever for a month” but avoided going to a hospital.

Now, they are worried for their popstar mother and only one step away from staging a serious medical intervention for her if she does not take care of herself properly.

Speaking to Heat Magazine, an insider said that Queen of Pop is having a hard time after she was forced to postpone her Celebration tour after health scare.

“Lourdes and Rocco have said for years that Madonna is one step away from disaster with the way she punishes herself, going overboard with the surgery and generally trying to act like she’s still in her twenties,” the insider said.

“It’s been frustrating to see her health decline with the 12-hour days and constant pressure, and now it’s finally caught up with her,” the source added.

“The younger kids agree and are telling their mum she needs to change things. It’s a serious intervention and they’re determined to see it all the way through,” the insider said.

All of Madonna’s six children, Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere, “agree that they need to talk some sense into their mum and let her know this is a major wake-up call,” the insider shared.

“None of them doubt she’s a still an amazing performer who’s still got plenty to offer – once she’s rested and fully recovered, and provided the doctors give her the go-ahead. They’re just trying to make sure that she paces herself.”

