 
menu menu menu

Blac Chyna speaks out Khloe Kardashian’s ‘third parent’ comment

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Blac Chyna speaks out Khloe Kardashian’s ‘third parent’ comment
Blac Chyna speaks out Khloe Kardashian’s ‘third parent’ comment

Blac Chyna has recently spoken out after Khloe Kardashian said Dream Kardashian needed a “third parent”.

Speaking to TMZ, the model, who just marked 10 months of sobriety, opened up that she’s “happy” to have Khloe’s support with her and ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian's six-year-old.

While discussing about Khloe’s social media post that said “it takes a village to rear children”, Blac replied, “As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides.”

“As a mother that's all I ask for,” remarked the 35-year-old.

The mother-of-two mentioned, “Everything is good on both ends. We are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity.”

Blac added, “Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward.”

Earlier, Khloe appeared on Instagram and stated, “I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close.”

“My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I am with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure,” said the reality star.

Meanwhile, the entrepreneur also addressed Rob and Blac individually on her social media post as she called the model by her real name, Angela White.

Khloe, “Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Oppenheimer’ star Emily Blunt shares resemblance with Madonna, attracts critics

‘Oppenheimer’ star Emily Blunt shares resemblance with Madonna, attracts critics
Meghan Markle won’t divorce Prince Harry: key reason disclosed video

Meghan Markle won’t divorce Prince Harry: key reason disclosed
Matt Damon to star in Titan sub tragedy series directed by James Cameron?

Matt Damon to star in Titan sub tragedy series directed by James Cameron?
Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu is no more upset after split from Davide Sanclimenti

Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu is no more upset after split from Davide Sanclimenti
Leonardo DiCaprio will never ‘get married’ to Gigi Hadid: ‘Content with bachelor lifestyle’ video

Leonardo DiCaprio will never ‘get married’ to Gigi Hadid: ‘Content with bachelor lifestyle’
Prince Harry’s taking away Lilibet’s freedom for his own?

Prince Harry’s taking away Lilibet’s freedom for his own?
Dan Reynolds reveals his ‘least favourite’ Imagine Dragons song to perform

Dan Reynolds reveals his ‘least favourite’ Imagine Dragons song to perform
Georgina Rodriguez shares sizzling clicks from luxurious trip with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez shares sizzling clicks from luxurious trip with Cristiano Ronaldo
Madonna lands in more trouble after suffering deadly bacterial infection

Madonna lands in more trouble after suffering deadly bacterial infection
Leonardo DiCaprio parties with old flames amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with old flames amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours
Christopher Nolan reveals why he is not big fan of technology: ‘It’s privacy’ video

Christopher Nolan reveals why he is not big fan of technology: ‘It’s privacy’
Tom Cruise's running skills assessed by experts

Tom Cruise's running skills assessed by experts

Bella Ramsey's Emmy nomination irks the internet

Bella Ramsey's Emmy nomination irks the internet

Rob Brydon's recording of Margot Robbie's birthday message might have helped him secure Barbie role

Rob Brydon's recording of Margot Robbie's birthday message might have helped him secure Barbie role
Prince William wants King Charles to abdicate?

Prince William wants King Charles to abdicate?
Linda Nolan shaves head for fourth time amid battle with incurable cancer

Linda Nolan shaves head for fourth time amid battle with incurable cancer
Taylor Swift sends important message to fans

Taylor Swift sends important message to fans
'She-Hulk' writer fires back at Disney boss for 'unrealistic' demands remark

'She-Hulk' writer fires back at Disney boss for 'unrealistic' demands remark