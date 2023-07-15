Blac Chyna speaks out Khloe Kardashian’s ‘third parent’ comment

Blac Chyna has recently spoken out after Khloe Kardashian said Dream Kardashian needed a “third parent”.



Speaking to TMZ, the model, who just marked 10 months of sobriety, opened up that she’s “happy” to have Khloe’s support with her and ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian's six-year-old.

While discussing about Khloe’s social media post that said “it takes a village to rear children”, Blac replied, “As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides.”

“As a mother that's all I ask for,” remarked the 35-year-old.

The mother-of-two mentioned, “Everything is good on both ends. We are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity.”

Blac added, “Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward.”

Earlier, Khloe appeared on Instagram and stated, “I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close.”

“My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I am with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure,” said the reality star.

Meanwhile, the entrepreneur also addressed Rob and Blac individually on her social media post as she called the model by her real name, Angela White.

Khloe, “Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life.”