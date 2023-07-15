Kate Middleton issued THIS warning ahead of women’s singles final at Wimbledon

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received weather warning from Met Office ahead of the women’s singles final between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova at Wimbledon on Saturday.



On Friday, Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton will attend the women’s singles final.

Kate is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The Mirror quoted Met Office spokesperson as saying, "There is a (yellow wind warning) on Saturday, covering Wimbledon and may well impact the competition. That will bring blustery conditions and, again, rain and showers are expected."

The publication further reported Prince William’s sweetheart will be back on Centre Court to watch Czech Marketa Vondrousova take on Tunisian Ons Jabeur at 2pm.

While, according to the Met office Wimbledon could receive thundery showers at 1pm.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is expected to hand over the trophy to the winner.