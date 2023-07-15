 
Ukraine's counteroffensive faces heavy Russian resistance

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks at a press conference in Kyiv in February, marking the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine — AFP/Files
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Saturday issued a stern warning to the Ukrainian people, highlighting Russia's concentrated efforts to halt Kyiv's troops in their counter-offensive. 

Meanwhile, a high-ranking general reported significant advancements on the southern front.

Despite Ukraine's endeavours to reclaim territories in eastern and southern Ukraine, which were captured by Russian forces during their invasion in February 2022, military analysts have indicated that the progress has not been without challenges. 

The focus has been on recapturing villages in the southeast, pushing towards the Sea of Azov, and reclaiming areas near the eastern city of Bakhmut, which fell to Russian forces in May after prolonged battles.

Russian accounts have claimed successful defence against Ukrainian attacks in the eastern Donetsk region, particularly in and around Bakhmut. 

President Zelenskiy, in his nightly video address following a meeting with top commanders, emphasized the relentless efforts of Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine to impede Ukrainian soldiers. 

He expressed gratitude for every thousand meters gained and every triumph achieved by the combat brigades.

It is important to note that Reuters has been unable to independently verify the reports from the battlefield. 

General Oleksander Tarnavskyi, the commander of Ukrainian forces in the south, stated after the meeting that his troops were systematically displacing the enemy from their positions. 

He also reported enemy losses, estimating them to be at least 200 in the past 24 hours.

However, military analyst Serhiy Hrabskyi, speaking to Ukrainian NV radio, acknowledged the challenging situation in the south as Ukrainian forces strive to advance towards Berdiansk, a port on the Sea of Azov. 

He mentioned ongoing resistance from the enemy, particularly in the village of Robotyne, which is hindering the southward progress. 

Ukrainian forces aim to sever the land bridge established by Russian forces with the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Russia's Defense Ministry, in its daily report, claimed that Ukrainian forces had launched 16 attacks on the eastern front, including near the long-disputed town of Maryinka and in the strategically important village of Klishchiivka, located on the southern outskirts of Bakhmut. 

As of now, the situation remains fluid and subject to ongoing developments.

