 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry’s been ‘risking the wrath of Buckingham Palace’

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Prince Harry’s been ‘risking the wrath of Buckingham Palace’
Prince Harry’s been ‘risking the wrath of Buckingham Palace’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry’s memoir Spare did more to ‘risk the wrath of Buckingham Palace’ than previously expected.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these accusations about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The conversation arose once Ms Elser pointed out the momentum Prince Harry seems to have made in regards to his waning popularity numbers.

Per a recent poll by Newsweek, Prince Harry and his memoir Spare was like by over 48% of people, and had a 24% dislike rate. This is in comparison to Prince William who stands at a 43% likability range.

Despite the fact Prince Harry is beating Prince William in this arena, Ms Elser believes, “while Harry might be beating William right now, it is only by a hair’s breadth (hang on, that might be a sensitive issue for those boys …) despite every accusation, claim and deeply unflattering detail that the duke has lobbed at his brother.”

“Harry, via these outings, bared his soul, risked the wrath of Buckingham Palace and thoroughly traduced the privacy of his supposedly nearest and once dearest to finally get his story and his truth out there. The world would hear what he had to say!”

“And yet here we are, seven months down the track, and Harry is only just barely scraping past his big brother in the popularity stakes.”

More From Entertainment:

‘X-Factor’ contestant Lucy Spraggan says she was “raped” by hotel porter

‘X-Factor’ contestant Lucy Spraggan says she was “raped” by hotel porter

Khloe Kardashian shows off hard work in gym video

Khloe Kardashian shows off hard work in gym video
Chris Evans’ brother calls out fans who target Chris’ girlfriends

Chris Evans’ brother calls out fans who target Chris’ girlfriends
Meghan Markle accused of breaking rule in latest outing without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle accused of breaking rule in latest outing without Prince Harry

Cher challenges Sonny Bono’s widow lawsuit over royalties: Deets inside

Cher challenges Sonny Bono’s widow lawsuit over royalties: Deets inside
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘painting a grimmer picture’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘painting a grimmer picture’
Heidi Klum forgoes top while enjoying vacation in Sardinia

Heidi Klum forgoes top while enjoying vacation in Sardinia

Vikings: Katheryn Winnick meets women behind Lagertha's look

Vikings: Katheryn Winnick meets women behind Lagertha's look
Emmy snub has no ‘impact’ on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s career at all video

Emmy snub has no ‘impact’ on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s career at all