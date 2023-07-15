Prince Harry’s been ‘risking the wrath of Buckingham Palace’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry’s memoir Spare did more to ‘risk the wrath of Buckingham Palace’ than previously expected.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these accusations about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The conversation arose once Ms Elser pointed out the momentum Prince Harry seems to have made in regards to his waning popularity numbers.

Per a recent poll by Newsweek, Prince Harry and his memoir Spare was like by over 48% of people, and had a 24% dislike rate. This is in comparison to Prince William who stands at a 43% likability range.

Despite the fact Prince Harry is beating Prince William in this arena, Ms Elser believes, “while Harry might be beating William right now, it is only by a hair’s breadth (hang on, that might be a sensitive issue for those boys …) despite every accusation, claim and deeply unflattering detail that the duke has lobbed at his brother.”

“Harry, via these outings, bared his soul, risked the wrath of Buckingham Palace and thoroughly traduced the privacy of his supposedly nearest and once dearest to finally get his story and his truth out there. The world would hear what he had to say!”

“And yet here we are, seven months down the track, and Harry is only just barely scraping past his big brother in the popularity stakes.”