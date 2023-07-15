Fargo, North Dakota, mass shooting leaves cop dead; two critical

This representational picture shows a police car's siren. — Unsplash?File

Police on Friday afternoon reported that a law enforcement officer was killed and two others were critically injured after a gunman went on a shooting spree on a busy street in Fargo, North Dakota.

The police ended up killing the suspect while returning fire during the shooting, which occurred before 3pm. In a late-night statement, police stated that a civilian had been severely injured, but no information was provided about a potential motive.

While an investigation is underway, the Fargo Police Department withheld the names of the wounded officers and the suspect pending notification of their families.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation was working with federal, state, and local law enforcement in response to a “shooting incident,” but provided no details.



Further information is expected to be released by Fargo police at a press conference set for Saturday at 3:30 pm at Fargo City Hall, according to Gregg Schildberger, the city's chief communications officer.

“We sincerely are asking for your patience and our community’s patience and understanding as the Fargo Police Department works through this incident,” Schildberger said Friday evening.

“This is very difficult on all of us,” Schildberger said. “We appreciate all the messages from the community that have been given to us in support of our officers.”

In an email, Paul Heinert, a spokesman at Sanford Medical Centre Fargo, stated that the Fargo police would provide updates on the conditions of the injured patients that the hospital received following the shooting.

According to numerous witnesses, a man started shooting at the policemen before being shot by other officers.

A short while later, police converged on a neighbourhood about 2 miles (3.2 km) away, evacuated the occupants, and began gathering what they claimed to be evidence related to the shooting.

Witnesses reported seeing and hearing gunshots in the area. Shannon Nichole told KFGO Radio that she was driving at the time.

“I saw the traffic stop and as soon as I drove, shots were fired and I saw the cops go down,” Nichole said. “My airbag went off and the bullet went through my driver’s door.”

A man grabbed her and said they needed to get out of the area, Nichole said.

Chenoa Peterson, who was present at the scene, said that she was driving with her 22-year-old daughter when a man pulled out a gun and began firing at police: “He proceeds to aim it and you just hear the bullets go off, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God! He’s shooting!’”

Peterson’s first instinct was to pull over and try to help, but having her daughter there convinced her to leave. “It’s weird knowing that if you were 10 seconds earlier, you could have been in that,” she said.

Surveillance video provided by Fargo resident Allison Carlson captured the rapid sounds of gunfire.

Police and other agencies across the region posted sympathies for Fargo police on Facebook.

“Thinking of our brothers and sisters in Fargo,” a post from the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police said.

Meanwhile, the Glenwood Fire Department in Minnesota posted, “Please keep the blue lights shining to show our support of not only our local law enforcement, but also those affected by today's events!”

