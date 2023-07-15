 
King Charles and Prince Harry share this ‘insane’ habit to this day

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

King Charles imparted some important knowledge to his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, which they still seem to have to this day.

The two sons of Charles and Diana have shared plenty of behind-the-scenes details of their lives but an environmentally-friendly habit they picked up in their childhood has followed them way well into their adult years.

In a documentary for BBC, the Duke of Sussex revealed that this particular habit of his left his wife Meghan Markle baffled, via Express.com.uk.

“He's a stickler for turning lights off and that’s now something that I’m obsessed with as well,” Harry said of his father. “Which is insane because actually, my wife goes 'Well, why turn the lights off? You know it's dark.’”

Harry continued, “I go ‘we only need one light, we don’t need like six,’ and all of a sudden, it becomes a habit and those small habit changes he’s making, every single person can do. And I think that’s one of the key lessons certainly that I felt that he taught us.”

Prince William also agreed with his younger brother, admitting that he too picked up on this little habit.

“I know I’ve got serious OCD on light switches now which is terrible,” the Prince of Wales confessed at the time.

The monarch previously expressed his pride that his sons have taken the mission of protecting the environment forward.

Last year, Charles penned an essay about Climate Change for Newsweek, in which he penned, “As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat.”

He continued, “Most recently, my elder son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next ten years by identifying and investing in the technologies that can make a difference.”

Of Harry, he said, “My younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa, and committed his charity to being net zero.”

