 
menu menu menu

Ronaldo overtakes Messi to become world's highest earning sportsman in 2023

By
Sports Desk

|July 15, 2023

Al-nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Inter Miamis Lionel Messi. — Reuters/File
Al-nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi. — Reuters/File 

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed Lionel Messi to become the world’s highest-earning sportsman in 2023.

The Al-Nassr forward has earned this title for the first time since 2017, according to Forbes. His yearly gross earnings from the Saudi club have helped him achieve this feat for the third time in his historic career. 

The former Manchester United player has topped the list, earning himself a Guinness World Record for the highest annual earning as an athlete this year. 

Ronaldo has earned an estimated amount of $136 million in the last 12 months till May 1, 2023, according to Guinness World Records. It comprises $46 million on-field earnings and $90 million off-field. 

Messi, who is the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, held the title in 2022 with an estimated amount of £103 million. 

The Portuguese player moved to the Saudi pro league last year in December on a two-and-a-half-year contract and is rumoured to earn an estimated $75 million per year.

Moreover, it is reported that his off-field earnings are more than on-field. Ronaldo has not only a lifetime contract with Nike but he also makes a good amount of money through his CR7-branded merchandise.

All the top three athletes with the highest earning in 2022-23 are footballers. Apart from Ronaldo, Messi and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé are also on the list. 

Messi, who is in the second spot, has total earnings of $130 million divided equally on-field and off-field. 

Meanwhile, Mbappé has an overall earnings of $120 million.

More From Sports:

Will Karachi host Olympics hockey qualifiers?

Will Karachi host Olympics hockey qualifiers?
Barcelona, Manchester United fined over breaking fair play rules

Barcelona, Manchester United fined over breaking fair play rules

FIFA to lift ban on Ronaldo's Al-Nassr once it pays debt to Leicester

FIFA to lift ban on Ronaldo's Al-Nassr once it pays debt to Leicester
Mbappe probably known to more people in India than France: Modi

Mbappe probably known to more people in India than France: Modi
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 squad lists announced

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 squad lists announced

Asia Cup 2023: PCB-ACC officials to finalise details in Dubai

Asia Cup 2023: PCB-ACC officials to finalise details in Dubai
Jamahal Hill relinquishes UFC title after Achilles rupture video

Jamahal Hill relinquishes UFC title after Achilles rupture
FIFA offers 20,000 free tickets for Women's World Cup in NZ

FIFA offers 20,000 free tickets for Women's World Cup in NZ
Leeds United striker Rodrigo completes transfer to Al Rayyan

Leeds United striker Rodrigo completes transfer to Al Rayyan
Christian Pulisic completes £20m move to AC Milan from Chelsea

Christian Pulisic completes £20m move to AC Milan from Chelsea
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova to meet Ons Jabeur in final

Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova to meet Ons Jabeur in final
Chelsea not satisfied with Inter Milan's latest offer for Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea not satisfied with Inter Milan's latest offer for Romelu Lukaku
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo greets fans with 'Salam Alaikum'

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo greets fans with 'Salam Alaikum'

Dele Alli claims he was sexually abused as a child

Dele Alli claims he was sexually abused as a child
Two ejected from stadium for 'betting' during Eng vs Aus women's game

Two ejected from stadium for 'betting' during Eng vs Aus women's game
Jordan Henderson contemplates quitting Liverpool to join Saudi club Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson contemplates quitting Liverpool to join Saudi club Al-Ettifaq
NBA sex tape scandal: Is Moriah Mills pregnant with Zion Williamson's baby?

NBA sex tape scandal: Is Moriah Mills pregnant with Zion Williamson's baby?
Shaheen Afridi just a step away from recording 100 Test wickets

Shaheen Afridi just a step away from recording 100 Test wickets