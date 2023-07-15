It will be ‘super special’ if I beat legend Djokovic in Wimbledon final: Alcaraz

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic (left) and world number one Carlos Alcaraz (right) will face each other in Wimbledon final. — AFP/File

Hours before facing each other in the blockbuster Wimbledon final, world number one Carlos Alcaraz said that it would be more special to play against seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

A day earlier, Djokovic defeated Italian Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) and reached his ninth Wimbledon final. He reached record 35th at the Grand Slams, setting up a potential blockbuster championship showdown with Alcaraz. On the other hand, Alcaraz dominated the semi-final 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Talking to journalists ahead of the final, Alcaraz said, "I think it’s more special to play against a legend from our sport. If I win, it would be amazing for me — not only to win a Wimbledon title but to do it against Novak it would be super special."

"Novak has no weakness, so it’s going to be really tough to find the way to be a danger for him," AFP reported quoting him.

He maintained that it would probably be the best moment of his life. For Novak it’s one more day, one more moment, said Alcaraz.

"It’s an ultimate showdown. Everything comes down to one match. All eyes of the tennis and the sports world will be directed on this final. It’s probably the most watched tennis match globally," he added.

Djokovic, however, said, "Kudos to him. Amazing player. Great guy also off the court. He carries himself very, very well. He respects the history of the sport, respects everyone. No bad words about him at all."

The seven-time champion said, “He’s in great shape. He’s very motivated. He’s young. He’s hungry. I’m hungry, too, so let’s have a feast."

"So it’s going to be tough just because you play a guy who barely loses here," he added.

Daniil Medvedev, defeated by Alcaraz in the semi-finals, on the challenge of facing Djokovic at Wimbledon where he is on a 34-match winning run and has not lost on Centre Court since 2013.

"If you think how big he is, you struggle."

Jannik Sinner, defeated by Djokovic in the semi-finals. warning Alcaraz to block out the Serb’s Grand Slam record.

"He’s the best 20-year-old I’ve ever seen in my life. He has everything — unbelievable game, unbelievable athlete, great personality. He’s better than Federer at that age, better than all of them."