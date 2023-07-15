 
menu menu menu

It will be ‘super special’ if I beat legend Djokovic in Wimbledon final: Alcaraz

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic (left) and world number one Carlos Alcaraz (right) will face each other in Wimbledon final. — AFP/File
Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic (left) and world number one Carlos Alcaraz (right) will face each other in Wimbledon final. — AFP/File 

Hours before facing each other in the blockbuster Wimbledon final, world number one Carlos Alcaraz said that it would be more special to play against seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

A day earlier, Djokovic defeated Italian Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) and reached his ninth Wimbledon final. He reached record 35th at the Grand Slams, setting up a potential blockbuster championship showdown with Alcaraz. On the other hand, Alcaraz dominated the semi-final 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Talking to journalists ahead of the final, Alcaraz said, "I think it’s more special to play against a legend from our sport. If I win, it would be amazing for me — not only to win a Wimbledon title but to do it against Novak it would be super special."

"Novak has no weakness, so it’s going to be really tough to find the way to be a danger for him," AFP reported quoting him.  

He maintained that it would probably be the best moment of his life. For Novak it’s one more day, one more moment, said Alcaraz.

"It’s an ultimate showdown. Everything comes down to one match. All eyes of the tennis and the sports world will be directed on this final. It’s probably the most watched tennis match globally," he added.

Djokovic, however, said, "Kudos to him. Amazing player. Great guy also off the court. He carries himself very, very well. He respects the history of the sport, respects everyone. No bad words about him at all."

The seven-time champion said, “He’s in great shape. He’s very motivated. He’s young. He’s hungry. I’m hungry, too, so let’s have a feast."

"So it’s going to be tough just because you play a guy who barely loses here," he added.

Daniil Medvedev, defeated by Alcaraz in the semi-finals, on the challenge of facing Djokovic at Wimbledon where he is on a 34-match winning run and has not lost on Centre Court since 2013.

"If you think how big he is, you struggle."

Jannik Sinner, defeated by Djokovic in the semi-finals. warning Alcaraz to block out the Serb’s Grand Slam record.

"He’s the best 20-year-old I’ve ever seen in my life. He has everything — unbelievable game, unbelievable athlete, great personality. He’s better than Federer at that age, better than all of them."

More From Sports:

Optimistic Pakistan to take on Sri Lanka in first Test at Galle tomorrow

Optimistic Pakistan to take on Sri Lanka in first Test at Galle tomorrow
Ashwin's spin magic decimates West Indies in first Test

Ashwin's spin magic decimates West Indies in first Test
Djokovic defeats Sinner, reaches ninth Wimbledon final

Djokovic defeats Sinner, reaches ninth Wimbledon final
Will Karachi host Olympics hockey qualifiers?

Will Karachi host Olympics hockey qualifiers?
Barcelona, Manchester United fined over breaking fair play rules

Barcelona, Manchester United fined over breaking fair play rules

FIFA to lift ban on Ronaldo's Al-Nassr once it pays debt to Leicester

FIFA to lift ban on Ronaldo's Al-Nassr once it pays debt to Leicester
Mbappe probably known to more people in India than France: Modi

Mbappe probably known to more people in India than France: Modi
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 squad lists announced

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 squad lists announced

Asia Cup 2023: PCB-ACC officials to finalise details in Dubai

Asia Cup 2023: PCB-ACC officials to finalise details in Dubai