Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned only Archie can ‘save’ Montecito home

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about the realities of Hollywood and how ‘short of winning the lottery’ they will have to keep taking commercial deals, perhaps for the rest of their lives.

Famed columnist and commentator Daniela Elser issued these claim and admissions.

She started the entire converastion with News.com.au by explaining the risks associated with the couple’s future.

She was quoted saying, “Whatever happens next, short of the Sussexes’ winning the lottery or Prince Archie proving to be the next great FI driver who can command nine-figure pay cheques, they are going to need to be pulling in commercial deals for the rest of their lives.”

“However, will deep-pocketed corporate monoliths want to spend millions, if not tens of millions, to secure Harry and Meghan when the US has, right now, a more tangled, a more thorny opinion of them?” she also asked before concluding her point.

