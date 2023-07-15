George Clooney, Mandy Moore and Priyanka Chopra voice out support to actors’ union strike

George Clooney, Mandy Moore and Priyanka Chopra have recently voiced out their support for the actors’ union strike.



Speaking to Fox News Digital, Clooney said, “This is an inflection point in our industry.”

He stated, “Actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to make a living.”

“For our industry to survive that has to change. For actors that journey starts now,” remarked the Gravity actor.

This is the first time that the actors’ union went on strike after 1980.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, This is Us star Mandy Moore also reunited with her former costars Chrissy Metz and Jon Huertas after SAG-AFTRA announced it would be going on strike the day prior.

“Proud to stand with my fellow @sagaftra and @wgawest members demanding a fair contract. #sagaftrastrike #wgastrong #unionstrong,” wrote in the caption.

Global star, Priyanka Chopra also shared a photo of SAG-AFTRA and captioned it, “I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow.”



PEOPLE reported that SAG President Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, announced the strike at a press conference on July 14.



“The entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, A.I. This is a very big deal and it weighed heavy on us. At some point, you have to say no, we’re not going to take it anymore,” stated Drescher.