 
menu menu menu

George Clooney, Mandy Moore and Priyanka Chopra voice out support to actors’ union strike

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

George Clooney, Mandy Moore and Priyanka Chopra voice out support to actors’ union strike
George Clooney, Mandy Moore and Priyanka Chopra voice out support to actors’ union strike

George Clooney, Mandy Moore and Priyanka Chopra have recently voiced out their support for the actors’ union strike.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Clooney said, “This is an inflection point in our industry.”

He stated, “Actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to make a living.”

“For our industry to survive that has to change. For actors that journey starts now,” remarked the Gravity actor.

This is the first time that the actors’ union went on strike after 1980.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, This is Us star Mandy Moore also reunited with her former costars Chrissy Metz and Jon Huertas after SAG-AFTRA announced it would be going on strike the day prior.

“Proud to stand with my fellow @sagaftra and @wgawest members demanding a fair contract. #sagaftrastrike #wgastrong #unionstrong,” wrote in the caption.

Global star, Priyanka Chopra also shared a photo of SAG-AFTRA and captioned it, “I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow.”

PEOPLE reported that SAG President Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, announced the strike at a press conference on July 14.

“The entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, A.I. This is a very big deal and it weighed heavy on us. At some point, you have to say no, we’re not going to take it anymore,” stated Drescher.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's close ally leaves his side

Prince Harry's close ally leaves his side
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'irritated' by Emmy snub, have 'run of bad luck' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'irritated' by Emmy snub, have 'run of bad luck'
King Charles is 'far from' losing important region in 'monarchy' video

King Charles is 'far from' losing important region in 'monarchy'
Kate Middleton gives wife of William's friend a run for her money video

Kate Middleton gives wife of William's friend a run for her money

Kate Middleton 'competing' at Wimbledon with 'animated' expressions video

Kate Middleton 'competing' at Wimbledon with 'animated' expressions
Video shows Kate Middleton consoling tearful Wimbledon runner-up Ons video

Video shows Kate Middleton consoling tearful Wimbledon runner-up Ons
Petition seeks referendum on the future of King Charles and his family

Petition seeks referendum on the future of King Charles and his family

Prince Harry has taken a ‘very serious tumble’ down

Prince Harry has taken a ‘very serious tumble’ down

Johnny Depp’s concerning ankle injury makes him rely on crutches again video

Johnny Depp’s concerning ankle injury makes him rely on crutches again