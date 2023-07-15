 
Meghan Markle accused of breaking rule in latest outing without Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Meghan Markle has been accused of breaking a key rule during her recent outing in California.

According to the British media, Prince Harry was not accompanying his wife when she was spotted at a California farmer's market.

A picture shared by Daily Mail showed that dogs were not allowed in the market with the exception of recognized service animals but the Duchess of Sussex was spotted with her beagle at the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market on Friday.

 According to express.co.uk, it called the US market to verify if the rule was in place at the time of Meghan's visit, but did not receive an immediate response.

Citing the market's Yelp page, it was reported that  no dogs are allowed at the market. 

The publication said Meghan was spotted checking out flowers while wearing a collared shirt and a maxi dress.

Pictures published by Daily Mail shows the Duchess to spotting the paparazzi as she buys a bunch of pink flowers.

Daily Express reported that Meghan stopped at one farmers' market stall to sample its honey.

