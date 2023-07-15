King Charles is 'far from' losing important region in 'monarchy'

King Charles is not expected to lose a major region under his monarchy, despite claims he would.



Royal expert Robert Jobson is snubbing conjectures of the American media predicting His Majesty would have to give up Commonwealth due to lack of popularity.

Writing for a column in Express.co.uk, the expert suggests: "While we are on the subject of the Commonwealth, it is NOT about to collapse due to Caribbean Island countries wanting to ditch the monarchy and become republics, like Barbados did in 2021."

He adds: "Officials in at least six Caribbean countries where Charles is head of state, such as Jamaica, have signaled they intend to remove the monarch as their sovereign. But this does not mean they want to abandon the Commonwealth. Far from it."

Charles, who represented the Queen at the last Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Rwanda is heading to Samoa in October next year for the next one.

I understand The King, accompanied by Queen Camilla will also visit Australia and New Zealand on an extended tour of the region. They are also planning to take in Fiji on the same extended tour.

Charles will then be heading to Kenya for a Commonwealth visit, the place where his mother the late Queen became monarch.