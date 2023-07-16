 
Riley Keough reveals how she celebrated news of her first Emmy nomination

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Riley Keough earned her first ever Emmy nomination for her lead role in the Amazon Prime limited series, Daisy Jones & the Six.

The actress, 34, revealed that she was surprised but at the same time very grateful for her being nominated in the ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie’ category.

“I’m surprised, I’m feeling really grateful, and just blessed and honoured,” she told E! News in a conversation.

Delating how she found out about the news, The Girlfriend Experience star told the outlet that she did not watch the nominations live and was chilling with her family.

“I got busy, I put my phone down, I was with my family and I kind of lost track of time.” She then added that her phone started buzzing from the other room which indicated that she may have scored a nom.

“I figured I was nominated, and they weren’t all calling to tell me I wasn’t nominated,” she said with a laugh.

Keough’s husband, Ben Smith-Petersen has a cameo in the show, also added some praises for him. “In my eyes he’s the real Emmy winner,” she said of her husband with whom she shares a baby girl. “It’s super special, it’s not every day you get to work with your husband, it was a very fun experience.”

As for how she was going to celebrate the news, the War Pony director prioritised her family, and decided to mark the special milestone with her husband’s birthday.

“I’m with my family today. It’s my husband’s birthday today so I’ll spend it at home with my family.”

Daisy Jones & The Six in total ended up getting nine nominations for the 2023 Emmys, including a one for Keough’s co-star, Camila Morrone.

“I’m just proud of everyone who’s nominated,” Keough told the outlet. “The department heads worked so hard on this show and everyone put in a lot of time, so it’s very nice. I’m proud of everyone who got a nomination and got recognised.”

