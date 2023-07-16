7.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Alaska Peninsula, triggering tsunami warning

A Richter scale measuring an earthquake can be seen in this representational image. — Reuters/File

United States Geological Survey (USGS) said Sunday that an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 shook the Alaska Peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning, with no causalities reported so far.



The USGS said that the quake was a relatively shallow one, striking at a depth of 9.3 km (5.78 miles).

It said that little or no landslide was expected, but some landslides could have occurred in highly susceptible areas.

According to Alaska Earthquake Centre, the event was felt widely throughout the Aleutian Islands — an area far from the mainland — the Alaskan Peninsula and Cook Inlet regions.

More to follow....