 
menu menu menu

7.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Alaska Peninsula, triggering tsunami warning

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

A Richter scale measuring an earthquake can be seen in this representational image. — Reuters/File
A Richter scale measuring an earthquake can be seen in this representational image. — Reuters/File

United States Geological Survey (USGS) said Sunday that an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 shook the Alaska Peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning, with no causalities reported so far.

The USGS said that the quake was a relatively shallow one, striking at a depth of 9.3 km (5.78 miles).

It said that little or no landslide was expected, but some landslides could have occurred in highly susceptible areas.

According to Alaska Earthquake Centre, the event was felt widely throughout the Aleutian Islands — an area far from the mainland — the Alaskan Peninsula and Cook Inlet regions.

More to follow....

More From World:

Abducted in Mexico: California woman found safe after 8 months in captivity

Abducted in Mexico: California woman found safe after 8 months in captivity
Cool strategies to get an affordable European getaway this summer

Cool strategies to get an affordable European getaway this summer
Gunman on the loose after deadly shooting spree in Georgia

Gunman on the loose after deadly shooting spree in Georgia
UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace reveals resignation plans

UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace reveals resignation plans

Tesla Cybertruck finally rolls off assembly line at Gigafactory in Texas

Tesla Cybertruck finally rolls off assembly line at Gigafactory in Texas
Reward being offered to find woman who disappeared after reporting child on Alabama freeway

Reward being offered to find woman who disappeared after reporting child on Alabama freeway
FBI finds man with 40 human skulls, spinal cords 'decorated' in his house

FBI finds man with 40 human skulls, spinal cords 'decorated' in his house
WATCH: Joe Biden’s 'bizarre' interaction with young girl goes viral on social media

WATCH: Joe Biden’s 'bizarre' interaction with young girl goes viral on social media
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu taken to hospital after fainting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu taken to hospital after fainting