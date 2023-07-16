'Oppenheimer' director Christopher Nolan steps back from filmmaking amid industry strike

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan is showing his support for actors and writers by stepping back from filmmaking while the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue.

At the London premiere of his new film, the cast left before the screening due to the impending SAG-AFTRA strike. Nolan has spoken out about the significance of the strike, emphasizing that it is not about him or the stars of his film.

“It’s very important that everybody understands it is a very key moment in the relationship between working people and Hollywood,” Nolan told BBC News.

The actors and writers are taking a stand against the studios to safeguard themselves against the impact of artificial intelligence and to demand a fairer residual structure in the streaming era.

During the premiere, Nolan took the stage and acknowledged the departure of the actors, noting that they had to leave to create their picket signs.

He expressed his appreciation for the incredible cast, including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, and many others.

He mentioned that they had been present on the red carpet earlier but had to prepare for the imminent strike by SAG, which he himself is a part of through the Writers Guild. Nolan stands in solidarity with actors and writers and their struggle for fair wages for the working members of their unions.