 
menu menu menu

Kate Middleton praises Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur for ‘amazing’ performance

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Kate Middleton praises Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur for ‘amazing’ performance
Kate Middleton praises Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur for ‘amazing’ performance

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has congratulated Marketa Vondrousova, who became the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon after a shock 6-4, 6-4 victory over Tunisia´s Ons Jabeur in Saturday´s final.

Taking to Instagram, Kate shared a photo of Marketa Vondrousova with trophy, saying “congratulations.”

Kate Middleton praises Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur for ‘amazing’ performance

She also praised Marketa and Ons for their ‘amazing performance’ in the women’s final.

Sharing a video, Kate Middleton said, “This is why we love Wimbledon. An amazing performance from both players.”

“Well done @marketavondrousova on your first title!”

“Ons Jabeur you can keep your head held high after a tournament to be proud of,” Kate said while encouraging the Tunisian player.

Kate Middleton’s post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

James Middleton, the brother of Princess of Wales, also showered love on Kate by pressing the heart button.

More From Entertainment:

Robert Downey Jr. admits having concerns on playing 'Iron Man' for so long

Robert Downey Jr. admits having concerns on playing 'Iron Man' for so long
Robert Downey Jr. dubs ‘Oppenheimer’ as ‘best film’ amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Robert Downey Jr. dubs ‘Oppenheimer’ as ‘best film’ amid SAG-AFTRA strike
'Friends' star cast still remains 'highest-paid' performers in TV history

'Friends' star cast still remains 'highest-paid' performers in TV history
Katherine Jenkins joins stars at Wimbledon

Katherine Jenkins joins stars at Wimbledon

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ updates following SAG-AFTRA Strike: Release date & more

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ updates following SAG-AFTRA Strike: Release date & more
Kate Middleton’s sweet words for Ons Jabeur after Wimbledon defeat disclosed video

Kate Middleton’s sweet words for Ons Jabeur after Wimbledon defeat disclosed
Riley Keough reveals how she celebrated news of her first Emmy nomination

Riley Keough reveals how she celebrated news of her first Emmy nomination
Ryan Gosling's daughters believe 'there is no use of Ken' in 'Barbie'

Ryan Gosling's daughters believe 'there is no use of Ken' in 'Barbie'
Victoria Beckham flaunts her fit physique at the gym video

Victoria Beckham flaunts her fit physique at the gym