'Haunted Mansion' cast miss premiere in support of SAG-AFTRA strike

July 16, 2023

The cast of Haunted Mansion, including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Daniel Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hasan Minhaj, Marilu Henner, and Lindsay Lamb, stood in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA strike and did not attend the film's premiere at Disneyland. 

As a result, there were no interviews with the cast or director Justin Simien. However, the event proceeded as planned, with Disneyland characters such as Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, Mickey Mouse, and Minnie Mouse greeting the press on the red carpet.

Haunted Mansion follows the story of a mother-son duo, portrayed by Rosario Dawson and newcomer Chase Dillon, who encounter unexpected surprises after moving into a seemingly affordable mansion. They enlist the help of a group of self-proclaimed spiritual experts to rid the house of supernatural entities.

While Justin Simien expressed sadness about the absence of the cast, he understood and respected their decision to stand in solidarity with the strike. 

Haunted Mansion, inspired by the beloved theme park ride, is scheduled to release in theaters on July 28.

