Kate Middleton will turn out to be a ‘charismatic’ Queen in the future

Kate Middleton may not be a Queen yet but she has potential to rule given her leadership qualities reflected in her current royal position.

In an interview with Express.co.uk, body language expert Judi James analysed the kind of leader the Princess of Wales, 41, will be in the future when her husband, Prince William ascends to the throne.

“You might not see Kate as someone leading the charge or barking out orders in an emergency,” James described. “But her leadership style, which we are slowly seeing more of recently, would be seen as an ideal form of leadership charisma for the workplace.”

James is of the view that the royal uses “several techniques that seem to bring the best out in the people she is meeting.”

“She has an easy-going, keen energy that signals interest and curiosity,” James opined. “Her symmetric smile is a contagious smile, aimed at helping others relax, and her hand gestures are almost literally pulling information and stories out of the people she meets.”

Moreover, the royal is quite humble given her title and royal position. James determined that Kate “looks encouraging but not overwhelming or intimidating.”

“Her hands will often be splayed, her brows raised in a gesture of genuine interest and her eye contact soft enough to suggest active engagement but without becoming a stare or a glare.”

Kate also proved that she takes her role in the royal family seriously as she is beginning to assume more responsibilities since the circumstances demand it.

“She’s taking on more engagements than ever before,” an insider previously revealed to OK! Magazine. “She feels like it’s more important than ever for the monarchy that she’s seen out and about and that people don’t just associate her with relaxing all summer.”