Katie Price updates fans about her health

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Katie Price is updating fans about her health after a painful nose operation.

The glamour model, 45, took to her TikTok page to tell all about her latest surgery as she appeared live wearing a large bandage on her nose.

The former I'm A Celebrity star admitted that her nose was very 'sore' after undergoing another surgery in Berlin recently.

'My nose is all swollen!,' she complained as she touched the hefty bandage on her nose.

'My nose is sore. I'm having stitches out today but the cast has to stay on for two weeks.

'It's really sore, and you're not allowed to blow your nose or wash it,' Katie explained.

Despite the obvious pain, the glamour model was in, it appears this won't be her last time going under the knife.

A source told The Sun that Katie has planned to undergo more cosmetic surgery soon.

'Katie will be going to Belgium next week for a nose job, lip lift and abdominal etching.’

It comes after Katie's mother Amy became very vocal regarding her dissent of Katie getting any more surgeries.

While discussing her daughter's recent nose surgery, Amy claimed that her daughter has body dysmorphia.

