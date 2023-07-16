 
menu menu menu

Prince William annoys King Charles for THIS reason

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Prince William annoys King Charles for THIS reason
Prince William annoys King Charles for THIS reason

Britain’s King Charles is reportedly ‘miffed’ at his elder son Prince William after the future monarch told his dad he will have to pay to stay at his beloved £1.2million cottage Llwynywermod.

According to a report by Mail on Sunday, King Charles had bought Llwynywermod back in 2007 and stayed there each summer for a couple of weeks.

The then Prince of Wales had purchased the home through the Duchy of Cornwall.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September last year, heir to throne Prince William took over the Duchy of Cornwall and the Llwynywermod property as well.

The publication, citing an insider, reported, “The King was quite miffed but that was the deal. It means he can continue to stay there but he will pay rent to the Duchy and the rest of the time it will be rented out.”

“The King has agreed to pay for the topiary upkeep as he doesn't want to see all the good work in the grounds go to waste.”

More From Entertainment:

Cillian Murphy draws inspiration from Bhagavad Gita for 'Oppenheimer' role

Cillian Murphy draws inspiration from Bhagavad Gita for 'Oppenheimer' role
Prince Harry is ‘panicking’ and ‘questioning his decisions’

Prince Harry is ‘panicking’ and ‘questioning his decisions’
Barbie film's 12A rating divides parents over adult content

Barbie film's 12A rating divides parents over adult content
Nicola Coughlan opens up about her inspiration behind Barbie premiere look

Nicola Coughlan opens up about her inspiration behind Barbie premiere look
Iconic singer and actress Jane Birkin passes away at 76

Iconic singer and actress Jane Birkin passes away at 76
Britney Spears showcases singing skills while riding horse

Britney Spears showcases singing skills while riding horse
Angelina Jolie recalls hiring a hitman to ‘end my life in a murder’

Angelina Jolie recalls hiring a hitman to ‘end my life in a murder’
'Dune: Part Two' absent from San Diego Comic-Con due to SAG-AFTRA strike

'Dune: Part Two' absent from San Diego Comic-Con due to SAG-AFTRA strike
'Venom 3' filming paused as SAG-AFTRA strike hits Sony's Marvel Universe

'Venom 3' filming paused as SAG-AFTRA strike hits Sony's Marvel Universe