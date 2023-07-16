 
Oppenheimer stars Matt Damon and Emily Blunt reveal their kids share special bond

Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Oppenheimer stars Matt Damon and Emily Blunt have recently revealed that their kids share a special bond with each other.

“Our kids hang out a lot,” said Blunt in a new interview with E! News.

Blunt, who is also Damon’s neighbour, stated, “Matt's children are older than mine and they are so patient and sweet with our little ones.”

During interview, the actress, who shares Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7 with husband John Krasinski told Damon, “Your daughters are so sweet with them.”

The actor, who shares Isabella, 17, Gia, 14, Stella, 12, and stepdaughter Alexia, 24, with wife Luciana Damon, opened up that her kids are adorable.

“My youngest loves to look after her two kids because she gets to be the oldest,” stated Damon.

The Martian actor continued, “She never gets that, so it's nice.”

Blunt added that her little ones “worship Matt’s kids”.

While describing fatherhood as “a life-changing and wonderful journey”, Damon believed that his girls have become more complicated as they reached their teenage years.

“I learned that I'm less interesting as they get older,” quipped the 52-year-old.

Meanwhile, Blunt told Damon, “No, they adore you. They do.”

However, the Damon gave a warning to Blunt, saying, “I do think moms get it tougher in the teenage years, I'm sorry to say. I definitely think there's more tension there. They'll test her more than me.”

