Antonio Banderas opens up about Steven Spielberg’s prediction for The Mask of Zorro

Antonio Banderas has recently opened up about Steven Spielberg’s prediction on the set of The Mask of Zorro back in 1998 on the completion of 25 years.



The movie, which was directed by Martin Campbell and produced by Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, was a blockbuster hit and earned $94 million in the U.S. and $250 million worldwide at the time.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, Banderas recalled on-set conversation with Spielberg that completely changed his career.

“Steven Spielberg said to me once when we were shooting, ‘This is probably going to be one of the last Westerns shot in the way the Westerns were shot in the old days, with real scenes with real horses, where everything is real, [real] sword fighting, no CGI.’ Everything was [practical],” stated the actor.

Banderas shared, “And he said, ‘But things are going to change. They’re going to change and they’re gonna change fast. And so, you should be proud of this movie.’”

The Desperado actor revealed, “And I am, probably even more now than at the time that I was doing it. I don’t know if I was absolutely conscious when I was doing Zorro that it was going to have an impact.”

“The impact that it’s had, and especially after 25 years,” remarked the Puss in Boots actor.

Banderas added, “It was a very beautiful adventure movie with a lot of ingredients that made it shine in a very beautiful way. I have nothing but good memories.”

Meanwhile, the actor later reprised the role in 2005’s The Legend of Zorro. However, the sequel wasn’t as successful as the first movie.