 
menu menu menu

Antonio Banderas opens up about Steven Spielberg’s prediction for The Mask of Zorro

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Antonio Banderas opens up about Steven Spielberg’s prediction for The Mask of Zorro
Antonio Banderas opens up about Steven Spielberg’s prediction for The Mask of Zorro

Antonio Banderas has recently opened up about Steven Spielberg’s prediction on the set of The Mask of Zorro back in 1998 on the completion of 25 years.

The movie, which was directed by Martin Campbell and produced by Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, was a blockbuster hit and earned $94 million in the U.S. and $250 million worldwide at the time.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, Banderas recalled on-set conversation with Spielberg that completely changed his career.

“Steven Spielberg said to me once when we were shooting, ‘This is probably going to be one of the last Westerns shot in the way the Westerns were shot in the old days, with real scenes with real horses, where everything is real, [real] sword fighting, no CGI.’ Everything was [practical],” stated the actor.

Banderas shared, “And he said, ‘But things are going to change. They’re going to change and they’re gonna change fast. And so, you should be proud of this movie.’”

The Desperado actor revealed, “And I am, probably even more now than at the time that I was doing it. I don’t know if I was absolutely conscious when I was doing Zorro that it was going to have an impact.”

“The impact that it’s had, and especially after 25 years,” remarked the Puss in Boots actor.

Banderas added, “It was a very beautiful adventure movie with a lot of ingredients that made it shine in a very beautiful way. I have nothing but good memories.”

Meanwhile, the actor later reprised the role in 2005’s The Legend of Zorro. However, the sequel wasn’t as successful as the first movie.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ridiculed for not winning against ‘bully big brother’ video

Prince Harry ridiculed for not winning against ‘bully big brother’
‘Love Island’ fans are left laughing over THIS moment

‘Love Island’ fans are left laughing over THIS moment
Beyonce turns heads in glamorous gown on night out with Jay-Z

Beyonce turns heads in glamorous gown on night out with Jay-Z
Prince Harry’s ‘noble suffering at his reptilian family’s hands’ to live on ‘forever’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘noble suffering at his reptilian family’s hands’ to live on ‘forever’
Wonka director shares interesting fact about ‘chocolates’ on set

Wonka director shares interesting fact about ‘chocolates’ on set
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend pays tribute to Jane Birkin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend pays tribute to Jane Birkin
Surprising duo: Lewis Capaldi, Emma Watson sit together at Wimbledon

Surprising duo: Lewis Capaldi, Emma Watson sit together at Wimbledon
'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' rakes in $235 million worldwide

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' rakes in $235 million worldwide
Margot Robbie explains how she influenced Ryan Gosling to play Barbie’s Ken

Margot Robbie explains how she influenced Ryan Gosling to play Barbie’s Ken