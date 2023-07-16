Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend pays tribute to Jane Birkin

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend Misan Harriman has paid a touching tribute to Jane Birkin, the British-born singer and actress who became a style icon in her adopted France.



Jane died on Sunday at age of 76.

Birkin had been suffering from health problems in recent years that had forced her to cancel concerts.

The cause of death and other details were not immediately known.

Misan turned to Instagram and shared throwback photos of the singer along with the lyrics of ‘Remember’ by Christina Rossetti.

He further said, “We have lost a giant! RIP #janebirkin.”

“Remember me when I am gone away,



“Gone far away into the silent land;

"When you can no more hold me by the hand,

“Nor I half turn to go yet turning stay.”