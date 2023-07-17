 
menu menu menu

Prince George very close to 'other grandparents' with Kate Middleton's busy routine

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Prince George shares a special bond with his maternal grandparents.

The young prince is fairly close to Carole and Michael Middleton, with whom he spent the first few months of his life.

Being the eldest grandchild, George has enjoyed various privileges  in the family. Eversince the first month of his arrival, the future King was cherished by Kate Middleton's parents.

During a photo-op a month after the young Wales's birth, Michael made special arrangement to have a perfect picture.

A family friend said: “Michael had the perfect solution. He proposed that he would take the photo himself: organise a stress-free photoshoot in the garden and save them the bother of getting in a photographer who would take ages.

“It meant the nervous new parents could stop any time they wanted," they noted.

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande seen getting cosy with Jonathan Bailey amid rumours of marriage troubles

Ariana Grande seen getting cosy with Jonathan Bailey amid rumours of marriage troubles
Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig among stars and royals at Wimbledon for men’s final

Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig among stars and royals at Wimbledon for men’s final
Kate Middleton turns heads as she hands Wimbledon's champion Carlos Alcaraz trophy

Kate Middleton turns heads as she hands Wimbledon's champion Carlos Alcaraz trophy
King Charles brother Prince Andrew faces new allegations

King Charles brother Prince Andrew faces new allegations
K-pop group Twice reveal how they’re different from their debut video

K-pop group Twice reveal how they’re different from their debut
K-pop soloist Jessi discusses possibility of doing a dating show

K-pop soloist Jessi discusses possibility of doing a dating show
K-pop group Itzy’s Ryujin discusses her experience working with BTS video

K-pop group Itzy’s Ryujin discusses her experience working with BTS
Prince Harry ridiculed for not winning against ‘bully big brother’ video

Prince Harry ridiculed for not winning against ‘bully big brother’
‘Love Island’ fans are left laughing over THIS moment

‘Love Island’ fans are left laughing over THIS moment