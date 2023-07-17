Prince Andrew asked for '$200 million oil money' from Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew had asked a special funding from Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York required a $200 million (£153 million) investment for an oil company, details of which are revealed in an email to JP Morgan.

The document states: “On December 2, 2010, Jeffrey Epstein forwards an email to Staley from Prince Andrew with an inquiry the Prince received from Aria Petroleum looking for a $200m (£153 million) working capital line.

“Since the company is based in the US, Prince Andrew appeared to suggest Epstein connect them with a US bank.”

In his Newsnight interview, Prince Andrew admitted the email was his last contact with Epstein.

Interviewer Emily Maitlis asked: "Was that visit, December of 2010, the only time you saw him after he was convicted?"



"Yes, yeah," responded Andrew.

"Did you see him or speak to him again?" The duke replied, "No".

"Never since then?" she posed.

"No," the Duke established.