Michael Rubin breaks silence on Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady alleged romance

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Dating rumours between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady have been swirling since May, which were fuelled after the two were spotted at Michael Rubin’s annual White Party.

An Insider previously told Entertainment Tonight that “Kim and Tom spent time hanging out and talking at Michael Rubin’s white party and had a good time together,” leading to claims that they might both be more than friends.

However, Rubin himself have now broken his silence on the alleged romance, as he spoke to ET at the Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20-year anniversary black-tie gala in New York City on Friday, July 14, 2023.

“Honestly, they’re just friends,” Michael said. “It’s just the crazy rumours that get out there.”

According to the Fanatics CEO, “Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn’t go out that much. It’s a rare sighting. And Kim doesn’t drink much.”

“So, I think Kim’s 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumours,” Michael added. “We always want to laugh about it.”

Following the party held on July 4, spies told DailyMail that the former NFL players and the SKIMS founder were “super flirty with each other at Rubin’s party and were seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night.”

The source also claimed that Brady was “exactly her type.”

Moreover, according to People Magazine, a tipster shared that later in the evening, “Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom.”

However, ET refuted the claims has an insider quoted saying that, “Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home.” The source added that the two are “just friends.” 

