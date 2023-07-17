Jordyn Woods revamps her life to move on from Tristan cheating scandal: Details

Jordyn Woods dealt with her tough time by being more optimistic and a true fighter.

Kylie Jenner’s on/off BFF completely revamped her life in an attempt to move on from the infamous Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.



Since the alleged affair, the 25-year-old influencer started focusing on her health, slimmed down, started her own clothing line, and found love with a handsome NBA star.

At the time, the model — who recently reunited with her ex-BFF, Kylie Jenner, for the first time since their falling out — had been publicly shunned after rumours emerged that she was involved in Khloe Kardashian's then-partner and baby daddy's infidelity.

The reality TV personality was subsequently dropped by the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan after they learned that Thompson had reportedly 'hooked up' with Woods at a party.

Following the bombshell in February 2019 and separating herself from the family, she transformed her life and started flaunting her glow up on social media.

That same year she ended up losing about 30lbs and opened up about her strict diet and intense workout regimen.

According to her past social media posts, Woods enjoyed doing boxing-based workouts and weight-lifting.

She even started her own fitness program, dubbed FrstPlace, to motivate others replicate her fit figure and keep in good-standing physical shape.