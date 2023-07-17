Prince Harry would have married THIS ex if Diana was alive, claims royal expert

Prince Harry would have married Chelsy Davy if Diana was alive, claims royal expert

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s mother late Princess Diana would have preferred his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy rather than Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle to marry.



Royal expert and commentator Kinsley Schofield made these claims in an interview earlier this year and it has resurfaced online amid rift rumours between Meghan Markle and Harry.

She said, “I don’t think Meghan Markle would be around if Diana were still here. They might have butted heads. I think they might have clashed.”

“I think Harry would have married one of those beautiful, young women he was dating earlier in his life, like Chelsy Davy.”

The royal commentator further claimed Diana would’ve been Prince Harry and Prince William’s guide to dating if she was alive.

Prince Harry and his former girlfriend Davy dated on-again, off-again from 2004 to 2011.