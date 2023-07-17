Kate Middleton inspires major change in Princess Beatrice over the years

Kate Middleton may have inspired her sister-in-law Princess Beatrice to have a more experimental take on her outfits leading to a style evolution.

The royal, 34, who now has a new stylist Olivia Buckingham, has seemingly gone through a style evolution which is now noticeable in her outfit choices for major public appearances.

Style expert, Bella Hignett detailed the evolution of Beatrice’s fashion sense to Express.co.uk which she believes has come a long way from her teenage years.

“She is prepared to make a bit of a statement now where she can, especially when it comes to millinery, and be more experimental than other members of the Royal Family.”

Hignett was of the view that Beatrice is “more confident” especially after she welcomed her daughter in 2021 as she is seen experimenting with "different styles."

“She always favoured the fit and flare dresses which were often similar to outfits her mother would wear.” Hignett noted that the royal is “rarely” seen wearing trousers.

"In addition, the Princess is rarely seen in trousers. When out on royal duty she always toes the line with royal protocol,” the expert explained. “But a few years ago, her style changed – she started wearing more fitted longer more elegant dresses from brands such The Vampire’s Wife, Reformation, Alice + Olivia, Self Portrait and even a Reiss satin slip skirt.”

The stylist added that now Beatrice is “very keen to inject a bit of fun into her dressing where she can” and looks great in it.

Hignett, in the end, picked her favourite look, “Beatrice always looks fabulous in Beulah London dresses. I loved the Sophie Webster clutch she had at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee which had ‘Wife for Lifey’ on it.”

Kate Middleton has also seen a style change after assuming the role of Princess of Wales. She is seen making bolder statements with her sartorial choices at many events representing the royal family.