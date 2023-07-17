 
Alia Bhatt's 'Ed-a-Mama' brand catches Ambani's attention

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Alia Bhatt launched an infant clothing brand 'Ed-a-Mama' in 2020

Alia Bhatt’s famous infant clothing brand by the name Ed-a-Mama has caught attention of Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani.

Reportedly, the father-daughter duo has decided to make a strategic move by purchasing Alia’s brand to get a foothold in the children’s clothing segment as well.

According to Pinkvilla, the deal is in the final stages and is expected to conclude in the next 7–10 days.

The Brahmastra actress launched brand Ed-a-Mama in 2020. Her brand offered sustainable and affordable clothing options for kids, primarily belonging to age group 4-12.

Alia, 30, has been sending kids clothes to her fraternity friends in order to promote her brand. Not just that, they also tend to support her business.

As per the reports, the evaluation of the actress’ brand is around INR 150 crore. However, Isha and Mukesh have proposed INR 300–350 crore for the brand.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her next big film with Ranveer Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. The film is slated to release on July 28.

