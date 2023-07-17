Universal cancels 'Oppenheimer' New York premiere

Universal has made an announcement in further support of the SAG-AFTRA strike, stating that the New York red carpet event scheduled for July 17 for the movie Oppenheimer has been canceled.

This decision comes after SAG-AFTRA declared a strike on Thursday, July 15th, during the London premiere of the film. The cast and crew demonstrated their solidarity by walking out of the premiere.

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated movie, Oppenheimer, is set to be released on July 21. Prior to its widespread release, the film had been screened in Paris and London, although the latter screening was disrupted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike announcement.

Stars, including Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr., all participated in the walkout during the premiere.

SAG-AFTRA, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, initiated the strike following the recent strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA). Their primary demands revolve around improved working conditions and fair pay.

With over 160,000 actors as part of its membership, SAG-AFTRA's strike rules prohibit its members from promoting their movies. This strike is expected to have a significant and lasting impact on the industry.