King Charles wishes Queen Camilla on her 76th birthday

|July 17, 2023

King Charles and senior members of the royal family have extended sweet wishes to Queen Camilla on her 76th birthday today.

Palace, on behalf of the king and others, shared Queen Camilla’s adorable photo to wish her a very happy birthday.

The palace tweeted, “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday today!”

Royal fans also took an opportunity to wish Camilla.

One fan commented, “Happy birthday, Your Majesty! I didn't know we were born on the same day.”

“Wishing The Queen a very happy birthday … Enjoy your special day,” said the other.

The third fan wrote, “Happy Birthday to Her Majesty The Queen, hope she has a wonderful day!”

Camilla is celebrating her 76th birthday today, July 17, her first birthday since ascending to the throne as the Queen Consort of King Charles.

