Ryan Gosling recalls receiving an ‘avalanche’ of ‘Barbie’ before filming

Ryan Gosling has dominated the Barbie red carpets with his ‘ken-ergy.’

The actor will be portraying the iconic doll in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie which was slated to release on July 21st, 2023.

“All things Barbie landed in my house at the same time – Barbie the doll and also the film,” he dished before the premiere at London’s Cineworld in Leicester Square.

He added, “It was just sort of like a Barbie avalanche, I had to reckon with it.”

The La La Land actor, 42, was previously criticised for being too old to play the Ken doll which is known as an ‘accessory’ to Barbie.

When asked about the online criticism, Gosling laughed it off. “It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken.”

“Like you ever thought about Ken before this?” he asked emphatically. “And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing.”

Gosling then went on to talk about the ridiculous notion of Ken’s job and how nobody cared about it in an interview with GQ last month.

“His job is beach. For 60 years, his job has been beach. What the f--k does that even mean?”

Gosling further pondered, “But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn't. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never [expletive] with Ken. That’s the point.”

He continued, “If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So, your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told.”