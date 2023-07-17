After upstaging King Charles, Kate and William fail to overshadow top actors

Kate Middleon and Prince William enjoyed moments with James Bond star Daniel Craig on final day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

The couple has recently been criticized for trying to upstage King Charles and making every event about themselves.

While royal fans think Kate and William looked nothing less than A-list celebrities at Wimbledon, other say the couple failed to overshadow the presence of the stars like Brad Pitt and Daniel Craig.

The Prince and Princess Of Wales were all smiles as they met with Craig at the Wimbledon Men's Final on Sunday.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz battled it out on Centre Court, with the 20-year-old ultimately won the contest.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate was caught on camera chatting with the British actor.

She was seen animatedly conversing with Daniel, 55, and his wife Rachel Weisz, 53, at the sporting event before a dapper Prince William, 41, joined them.

Daniel and Kate have previously met during the premiere for his final turn as 007 in 2021, where he told her she looked 'jolly lovely' in a dazzling gold gown.

Rachel Weiz and Daniel Craig were all excited to make rare appearance to watch Wimbledon.

Brad Pitt among other A-listers was there to lead stars to see the contest

Meanwhile, Daniel cut a dapper figure in a light grey suit, which he paired with a blue shirt and striped tie.

Kate, who has been patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club since 2016, wore her brunette locks into a centre parting, which she styled into soft waves, falling either side of her face to show of her stunning features.



